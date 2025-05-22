State government reaches out to 5,000 private organisations about PPP model for ITIs

MUMBAI: The state skill education department has penned a letter to over 5,000 companies, organisations, professionals, and entrepreneurs informing them about the public-private-partnerships (PPP) in developing Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state. Skill, employment, entrepreneurship, and innovation minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday announced the decision in the Mantralaya. The government resolution (GR) regarding this policy will be announced on June 6, the coronation day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Representative picture of the Industrial Training Institute at Khed, Maharashtra

To promote this policy, the minister will visit Nashik, Solapur, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar within the next week.

“The necessary improvements have not been made in ITIs for the last many years. There is a need to make these institutions more employment-oriented to restore their former glory,” Lodha said. “Various industrial institutions across the state need skilled manpower.” He further explained that the industrial groups who ‘invest’ in running these institutions will get skilled manpower for their industries in return.

Lodha also said he is discussing with all the stakeholders to ensure no errors in the decision. A letter with details about the policy and expected cooperation from private players has been sent out to 5,000 small and large industrial groups, institutions, and boards of directors across the state.

The PPP will last for 10 and 20 years -- the concerned industrial group must invest at least ₹10 crore for a 10-year commitment and ₹20 crore for a 20-year one. 50% of this money will be spent on infrastructure and modern machinery. The rest will be spent on human resources.

Currently, the government is paying the salaries of teachers in the ITIs. The participating industrial groups can appoint more skilled teachers if necessary. However, they will receive the same remuneration as the other teachers and any extra compensation will have to be covered by the private group.

The industrial groups can implement the curriculum they want with the government’s approval.

Lessons from the ‘Adopted School’ scheme

In 2022, the then school education minister Deepak Kesarkar announced the adopted school scheme to revive school infrastructure using corporate social responsibility and non-governmental Organisations. The scheme was widely opposed by the teachers, parents, and students as it allowed the private players to rename the school and conduct non-school activities on premises.

Referring to it, Lodha said, “Taking lessons from that we made certain changes in the scheme. Although the ITIs and the land belong to the government in this policy, we will give (the private players) the authority to design the curriculum and appoint teachers to the industries.”

He further said students will be admitted through the common admission process.