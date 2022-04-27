State govt forms committees to implement NEP 2020 recommendations

Mumbai: The state government on late Tuesday released government resolutions (GRs) on the formation of two committees to put together a strategy for implementation of recommendations made by Dr Mashelkar Committee on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

While one committee will work on converting the existing three-year undergraduate degree course into a four-year programme (as suggested by NEP), the committee will also be responsible for structuring the four-year programmes, looking at expected learning outcomes after each academic year, entry-exit process as well as credit transfer process, multidisciplinary approach as well as the evaluation process to be followed.

The second committee will work to decide the process and parameters to convert higher education institutions into two categories-- research-oriented and education-oriented. The responsibility of this committee includes charting out parameters to grant varsity status to colleges of 50 years and above service, in order to encourage independent/cluster universities and autonomous colleges.

“The role of each and every member has been specified by the government and our work will be to ensure smooth transitioning from the current system to the NEP suggestions,” said Vijay Joshi, chief consultant, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), who is part of the 21-member committee that will work on the four-year undergraduate degree programme.

This committee will be headed by pro-vice chancellor of the University of Mumbai, Ravindra Kulkarni. The second committee will consist of 12 members and be headed by vice-chancellor of SNDT University Ujwala Chakradeo.

While MU pro-VC Ravindra Kulkarni has not responded to calls and texts, another member of the committee said that implementation of the NEP suggestions might not happen immediately. “Based on the report submitted by these committees, implementation will be decided,” said a member.

The task force to work on the implementation of the NEP recommendations was first suggested by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in 2020 and a report submitted by this task force was tabled in the state cabinet in January 2022.

The task force had nine major recommendations that include increasing the three-year degree courses to four-year courses, granting the university status to educational institutes that have completed 50 years, setting up a research council to provide attention to higher education, and bringing out the white paper on the financial condition of the universities. Based on this, the state government has set up two separate committees which will have three months to work on this and submit a report.

“The work of these committees will chart out the future of higher education in the state, and their responsibility is to ensure seamless transitioning of the education system from current to the next,” said T A Shiware, chairman of Mumbai Association of Non-Government Colleges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON