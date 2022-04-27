State govt forms committees to implement NEP 2020 recommendations
Mumbai: The state government on late Tuesday released government resolutions (GRs) on the formation of two committees to put together a strategy for implementation of recommendations made by Dr Mashelkar Committee on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
While one committee will work on converting the existing three-year undergraduate degree course into a four-year programme (as suggested by NEP), the committee will also be responsible for structuring the four-year programmes, looking at expected learning outcomes after each academic year, entry-exit process as well as credit transfer process, multidisciplinary approach as well as the evaluation process to be followed.
The second committee will work to decide the process and parameters to convert higher education institutions into two categories-- research-oriented and education-oriented. The responsibility of this committee includes charting out parameters to grant varsity status to colleges of 50 years and above service, in order to encourage independent/cluster universities and autonomous colleges.
“The role of each and every member has been specified by the government and our work will be to ensure smooth transitioning from the current system to the NEP suggestions,” said Vijay Joshi, chief consultant, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), who is part of the 21-member committee that will work on the four-year undergraduate degree programme.
This committee will be headed by pro-vice chancellor of the University of Mumbai, Ravindra Kulkarni. The second committee will consist of 12 members and be headed by vice-chancellor of SNDT University Ujwala Chakradeo.
While MU pro-VC Ravindra Kulkarni has not responded to calls and texts, another member of the committee said that implementation of the NEP suggestions might not happen immediately. “Based on the report submitted by these committees, implementation will be decided,” said a member.
The task force to work on the implementation of the NEP recommendations was first suggested by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in 2020 and a report submitted by this task force was tabled in the state cabinet in January 2022.
The task force had nine major recommendations that include increasing the three-year degree courses to four-year courses, granting the university status to educational institutes that have completed 50 years, setting up a research council to provide attention to higher education, and bringing out the white paper on the financial condition of the universities. Based on this, the state government has set up two separate committees which will have three months to work on this and submit a report.
“The work of these committees will chart out the future of higher education in the state, and their responsibility is to ensure seamless transitioning of the education system from current to the next,” said T A Shiware, chairman of Mumbai Association of Non-Government Colleges.
Punjab govt plans to shift Mohali medical college
The Punjab government is apparently considering to shift the newly setup medical college in Mohali to a “better” site, citing lack of land availability for expansion. The college -- named Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences -- was set up during the previous Congress government in the buildings of the existing Mohali civil hospital, Punjab Health System Corporation and a training institute of the health department.
Police yet to give nod to MNS’ Aurangabad rally
Mumbai While the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is determined to hold a rally at Aurangabad on May 1, the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi too is gearing up to show its strength. The MNS is going ahead with its plan. Bala Nandgaonkar also said the opposition to the rally was uncalled for. MNS chief Raj Thackeray will travel from Pune to Aurangabad on April 30 by road for the rally.
Mask up: Uddhav Thackeray's advice as Maharashtra sees Covid surge
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the state government may bring back the mask mandate at least in crowded places in wake of rising Covid-19 cases in parts of India. The health minister, however, said there is no need to panic as the active cases count of Maharashtra still stood below 1,000, while the number of cases per million was far less than in other states.
Elgar Parishad case: Jyoti Jagtap files for discharge
Mumbai: Jyoti Jagtap, arrested by the National Investigation Agency for her purported involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, on Wednesday filed for discharge citing a lack of evidence against her. The NIA claimed that Jagtap, arrested in September 2021, was a member of Kabir Kala Manch, an alleged frontal organisation of banned CPI (Maoist) and propagated Naxal activities and Maoist ideology, and was a co-conspirator with other arrested accused.
Pune Police arrest two for stealing 14 silencers from cars
The Pune police arrested two men for stealing silencers from cars and selling their parts. The duo was found involved in 14 cases in Pune city and rural areas. The two were identified as Shivprasad Pandharinath Rokade, 21, and Ram Rajesh Dhole, 20, residents of Alandi in Khed, Pune. The police are investigating the use of expensive elements after it was sold by the two. During their arrest, they were found with five stolen silencers.
