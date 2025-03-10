MUMBAI: The state government has introduced a special initiative aimed at enhancing learning outcomes for students in years 2 to 5 across all state board schools. Running from March 5 to June 30, the programme will focus on strengthening students’ proficiency in language and mathematics. This decision follows national and state-level surveys, including the ASER and National Achievement Survey (NAS), which have highlighted significant gaps in foundational learning. Consequently, students in these grades may experience a shorter summer holiday this year. State launches special programme to improve primary learning outcomes

Over the years, various educational initiatives have been implemented to improve learning quality in the state. Under the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat mission, the government has set a target of achieving foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) for all students by 2026-27. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 also prioritises ensuring that children acquire basic linguistic and mathematical skills in primary school. Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, the state government has decided to take immediate action through the Nipun Maharashtra Mission.

According to a recent government resolution (GR), schools will conduct targeted learning sessions to ensure that at least 75% of students in Years 2 to 5 attain the expected learning competencies. The programme will be implemented in all schools, except self-financed and unaided institutions, although teachers and students from Years 6 to 8 may participate voluntarily. The action plan includes in-school interventions, additional learning sessions where necessary, and continuous tracking of students’ progress through the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) online portal.

The GR states, “During the programme period, schools will assess students’ learning levels through periodic evaluations, with reports being recorded and monitored at multiple levels. Teachers will be responsible for ensuring that students grasp the necessary concepts, utilising various learning aids such as workbooks, word cards, and digital tools. Schools are also expected to organise community engagement activities such as the ‘Chavadi Reading and Numeracy’ programme, where parents and local stakeholders will be involved in evaluating students’ progress.”

Furthermore, the resolution emphasises the pivotal role of teachers in implementing this initiative, allowing them the flexibility to adopt instructional methods suited to individual student needs. Teachers will receive training and resources from the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to enhance their teaching effectiveness. Schools that successfully meet the programme’s learning targets will be awarded certificates of appreciation.

To ensure effective execution, education officers and supervisory bodies will conduct regular school visits, offer guidance, and monitor progress through the VSK system. The government has stressed that this initiative is a crucial step in addressing learning deficiencies and ensuring that students develop a strong academic foundation for future success.

Commenting on the initiative, Vijay Kombe, president of the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers’ Committee, said, “There are certain points in the GR that are not entirely in favour of teachers, but when it comes to improving students’ educational quality, teachers must be supported by the government. There are some issues in the GR that we will discuss with the government to find suitable solutions.”