State medical edu dept accepts resignations of Dr Lahane, Dr Parekh

Mumbai: The state medical education department on Saturday accepted the resignation of Dr T P Lahane, ex JJ Hospital dean and ex-director of medical education and research, from the post of coordinator of the state government’s Preventable Blindness-Free Maharashtra programme. It also accepted the voluntary retirement request of Dr Ragini Parekh, head of JJ Hospital’s ophthalmology department. Mumbai, India - June 02, 2023: Dr. T.P. Lahane and honorary doctors of the ophthalmology department hold a press conference to address the residents doctors going on an indefinite strike because of Dr. Parekh and himself, at Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh, Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, June 02, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The resignations of seven other honorary/contract consultants in JJ Hospital’s ophthalmology department were also accepted. The department has moved Dr Ravi Chavan, professor of ophthalmology at IGGMC, Nagpur, to JJ Hospital, to take charge of the department with immediate effect. “Dr Chavan will join us from Monday and will reconstitute the unit system in the ophthalmology department,” said Dr Pallavi Saple, dean, JJ Hospital.

The entire episode began with 28 ophthalmology residents accusing Dr Lahane and Dr Parekh of implementing a dictatorial management style, not giving them access to practical surgical experience, and curtailing their academic activity and research opportunities. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at JJ Hospital demanded an inquiry into the allegations and launched an indefinite strike in support of the residents. In April 2016 too, nearly 450 resident doctors of JJ Hospital had gone on an indefinite strike against Dr Lahane and Dr Parekh on the same grounds.

The three-member committee, formed last week to investigate the allegations, found that the doctors were not trained in basic cataract surgery. It also found that the department had only one unit, which is against the National Medical Commission guidelines. Dr Lahane and his team, on their part, held press conferences denying the allegations and calling it a conspiracy against them.

Earlier, Dr Lahane and Dr Parekh had called on deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde for solidarity and support—however, the ministers were unwilling to stand by them, as the protests from doctors were very severe. Hence, the medical education department called its officers on Saturday—a public holiday—and issued orders.

Dr Shubham Soni, president, MARD, said the residents of JJ Hospital led by MARD had finally put an end to the over-two-decade “atrocious tenure” of Dr T P Lahane and Dr Ragini Parekh. An ophthalmology resident said they were satisfied with the way JJ Hospital and the administration had handled the matter. “A prompt inquiry and urgent addressal of the issue paved the way for quick justice,” he said. “JJ MARD has been fearless in this fight, and despite various pressure tactics, did not succumb.” The strike is likely to be called off tomorrow.

While the resignation of Dr Parekh has been accepted, JJ Hospital’s enquiry into how Dr Parekh allowed Dr Sumeet Lahane, son of Dr T P Lahane, to conduct surgeries and examine patients at JJ despite not having a post is still on. A committee under medical superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase, after examining CCTV footage and medical records, had found that the allegations against Dr Sumeet, who was a lecturer in the hospital till March 2022, were true.

On June 1, JJ Hospital sent a notice to Dr Parekh and asked her to produce the government order that allowed Dr Sumeet to work in JJ Hospital. It said that in the absence of any such paper, she, as HOD, the act of allowing an outsider to come into the hospital and operate was a serious offense and a criminal matter. Dr Parekh has been asked why an FIR should not be registered against her and Dr Sumeet Lahane for working without a permit.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dr Lahane said, “Injustice has been done to us. We requested the government to relieve us immediately. We feel sad and will miss serving the patients.” Added Dr Parekh, “The government has helped me by waiving my notice period and approving my VRS. I will continue to work for poor and needy patients, which was always my life’s mission.”