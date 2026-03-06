MUMBAI: Five days after a deadly explosion at an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur claimed 19 lives and injured 23 others, the Maharashtra government has issued a closure order for the detonator assembly unit of SBL Energy Limited, located at Raulgaon in Nagpur district. The blast, which occurred on March 1, prompted the state to take immediate action, with Maharashtra’s Labour Minister, Akash Fundkar, revealing the closure decision during the state assembly on Thursday. State orders closure of explosives unit in Nagpur after deadly blast that killed 19 workers

The government has also initiated a divisional inquiry into the incident and intends to pursue charges under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) if the investigation reveals negligence or criminal intent. “We have already ordered the shutdown of the company and a probe by the divisional commissioner. If the report suggests negligence, we are prepared to book those responsible under Section 302 of the IPC,” Fundkar confirmed.

The minister further disclosed that 21 individuals, including the owner of the company, have been booked for culpable homicide due to non-compliance with safety protocols. “This is the first time an owner has been booked in such a case,” Fundkar stated. He emphasised that the government would not hesitate to hold accountable anyone found guilty, including labour officials, if negligence is discovered on their part.

Despite the company undergoing six safety audits in the past, it had been repeatedly cited for failing to meet safety standards. Fundkar also revealed that each audit led to legal action for non-compliance.

In a parallel development, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the explosion, issuing a notice to chief secretary Rajesh Agarwal and director general of police Sadanand Date. The NHRC has demanded a detailed report within two weeks, seeking updates on the condition of the injured, the progress of the investigation, and the status of compensation for the victims and the families of the deceased.