The state government has urged the union civil aviation ministry to relocate its wireless transmission equipment from Juhu and Dahisar to a designated plot in Gorai. In a letter dated September 30, principal secretary (urban development department), Aseemkumar Gupta, addressed the union civil aviation secretary, Vumlunmang Vualnam, requesting the immediate transfer. State pushes for relocation of wireless transmission equipment to Gorai

The letter outlines that the state had allotted land in Gorai for the relocation, with the state government bearing the cost of the move. The government emphasized that there would be a unilateral allotment of the land, without any land swap for Dahisar, and that the state would pay for the Gorai plot.

Gupta added that several development and redevelopment projects in Dahisar are currently stalled due to restrictions posed by the presence of the (Airport Authority of India) AAI transmission station. He urged the ministry to expedite the necessary formalities, take possession of the Gorai land, and begin the dismantling and relocation process from Dahisar.

A similar issue persists in Juhu where the presence of a high-frequency receiving station is hindering development, he said. The state has agreed to provide alternate land for this station.

A favourable decision, Gupta said, would provide a significant boost to Mumbai’s development. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) aims to create one of the city’s largest gardens on the Dahisar plot.

Dhaval Ajmera, secretary of MCHI-CREDAI, said, “This has been a long-pending issue for us. Height restrictions were arbitrarily imposed in 2021, and we have been demanding the relocation of these stations. Lots of projects are stuck, causing financial damage.”