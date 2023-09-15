State reopens engineering admissions

Mumbai: Following the HT report on September 12, which talked about 900 engineering aspirants, who were in a fix due to delayed results, the state government on Thursday decided to reopen the admission process. These students can now approach the college directly until 8pm on September 15. HT Image

On September 12, HT reported on how a delay in the announcement of results for supplementary Class 12 examinations left many students stranded as they were unable to secure engineering college admissions on time. The supplementary exam results were declared on August 28, coinciding with the conclusion of the engineering college admissions process.

Despite achieving the required scores in the Common Entrance Test (CET), they fell just short of the stipulated minimum Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) score, prompting them to appear for class improvement exams. These students were appealing to education authorities for a three-day window to reopen the admission portal.

After the HT report, the higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil intervened, which prompted the CET cell to publish a notification of reopening admission on the official website.

“Institute level admissions for academic year 2023-24 for engineering, Master’s in Management Studies (MMS), as well as Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) for HSC pass out, including supplementary examination, have been extended from September 14 up to September 15 at 8:00pm,” the Common Entrance Test Cell stated in a press note.

A student from Shahapur thanked the CET cell for giving opportunities to the students. “I am very happy with this decision as it saved one academic year for me. Now, I will be able to continue my dream of studying engineering, and my friends will be there too,” the student said.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducted the supplementary exams between July 18 and August 8 and declared the results on August 28.

Senior Senate member Supriya Karande, who expressed concern for these students and wrote to the CET cell, said, “This is a very positive move taken by the government and these students are also relieved. It will help them to save one academic year.”