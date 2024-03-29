State seeks three months’ extension of chief secretary Kareer

MUMBAI: The state government has sent a proposal to the union government asking them to give chief secretary Nitin Kareer a three-month extension after the Election Commission of India rejected their proposal to make IAS officer Sujata Saunik as the chief secretary. Kareer was appointed as chief secretary on December 31 by Manoj Saunik.

The concurrence of the EC is needed because elections in every state are held under the supervision of the chief secretary and director general of police.

Kareer, who is retiring on March 31, did not get a proposal for his extension by the state. Generally, senior officers get an extension till the election process is completed.

The state general administration department sent a proposal seeking the appointment of Sujata Saunik of the 1987 batch as the chief secretary. However, the EC was not satisfied and asked for a panel of three officers.

The state sent the names of Saunik, additional chief secretary (revenue) Rajesh Kumar of the 1988 batch and additional chief secretary in chief minister’s secretariat Iqbal Singh Chahal of the 1989 batch.

Sources in the state government said that on Thursday afternoon, the general administration department was informed on a WhatsApp call that this panel was rejected. They were told that they were in favour of giving a suo motu extension to Kareer and asked the state to send a proposal for giving an extension to Kareer. A proposal regarding Kareer’s extension was prepared and sent which the EC cleared in 45 minutes. Sources in the state government said that nothing was sent in writing.

Since the final rights to give extensions are with the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office), the proposal is also sent to the PMO, which is likely to get approved. Kareer was appointed as chief secretary on December 31 by Manoj Saunik.

Sujata Saunik is the senior IAS officer in the state and again lost the chance to become the first woman chief secretary. She has been superseded twice — first by her husband Manoj and second by Kareer.

State sources said that Saunik’s name was rejected as her husband Manoj Saunik is principal advisor to CM Eknath Shinde, while Meena’s candidature was rejected as his family is related to the BJP. Chahal too was refused as he works in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The state felt that giving three months extension would be a better idea.

Meena could not be contacted on the matter till the time of going to press. Chahal did not respond to any queries by HT.