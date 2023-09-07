State to set up a mango board in Konkan

Almost a decade after demands were first made by mango growers in Konkan, the state government has decided to establish a mango board in the region to support large-scale Hapus cultivation, especially in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Navi Mumbai, India - March 22, 2023:With Gudi Padwa, 50,000 Alphonso mangoes enter APMC market at Turbhe . in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Making an announcement on Tuesday, chief minister Eknath Shinde said the board would have a broad mandate encompassing insurance, production enhancement, pest control measures, support for producers, and research initiatives. He also emphasised the need to explore modern farming practices, including organic farming, and conduct research on more effective pesticides.

“We are very happy that the government finally took the decision to form a mango board that will help enhance mango production,” said Ajeet Gogate, president, Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Societies Limited (DTMGCSL).

The current season witnessed a drop in mango production, with a mere 15% compared to the previous year, as reported by Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Agricultural University (BSKAU), Dapoli. Additionally, mango crops have suffered immense losses due to thrips disease over the past 15 years.

“The government should also address our other issues, for instance not getting benefits from crop insurance this year and the research centre at Devgad. Following a meeting with the insurance company along with government officials in late August, we were assured that farmers were eligible for claims due to the heatwave this year. But we have not received a single penny till date,” Gogate added.

Before Hapus received a geographical index or GI tag, mango growers were demanding a board on the lines of the cashew board. In April, HT reported about various issues revolving mango farming and how GI tag failed Hapus.

Gogate said in 2015, a crop loan waiver was announced due to unseasonal rains in January, February, and March. However, a delegation of Ratnagiri Mango Grower Cooperative Society highlighted that while an interest amounting to ₹3,35,93,178 crore had been waived for 12,513 borrowers, an interest totaling ₹5,26,58,433 crore for loan restructuring had not been received, he said.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Shinde directed the finance department to address this issue and the government had initiated the process of depositing over ₹8.50 crore directly into the bank accounts of mango farmers, officials said.

The CM also proposed a task force to work out a comprehensive approach to boost mango production and combat pest damage. It will be led by the agriculture minister and comprise experts from BSKAU and the agricultural sector.

It was also discussed at the meeting that the cashew board had so far received ₹200 crore and an additional ₹1,300 crore was earmarked for the next five years, the officials added.

