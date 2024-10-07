Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP), Dadar, arrested a thief who allegedly stole the backpack of a Vietnamese national from a local train, which contained expensive electronics worth ₹3.15 lakhs and foreign currency. Stolen bag of Vietnamese tourist returned; thief arrested

Anil Kadam, senior police inspector of Dadar GRP, said that Tron Duck, 34, a Vietnamese tourist, had approached the GRP complaining that he left his backpack on the Janshatabdi train while getting off at Dadar. He was returning to Dadar from Igatpuri where he attended a Vipassana session at the Pagoda.

Kadam said that the train Duck was in reached Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), but his bag was not in the compartment. Half an hour later, Duck received a call from a strange man saying that he found Duck’s passport and visa but denied knowing anything about the bag, electronics or cash.

The strange man identified as Naval Premkumar Agarwal, 40, a trader, met Duck and handed him the passport and tourist visa.

The police asked Agarwal repeatedly if he had Duck’s bag, and he denied it. After scanning the CCTVs, the police found Agarwal picking the bag from the train and alight the train at CSMT along with the bag. The police traced him to a hotel he was staying in at CSMT and found out that Agarwal was actually a resident of Sambhaji Nagar. They reached his house in Sambhaji Nagar, searched it and found the bag along with the stolen contents.

On Saturday, the police returned Duck’s possessions to him before he flew back to Vietnam. “We have sent a notice to Agarwal and will file a chargesheet against him,” said Kadam.