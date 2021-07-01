Stop political rallies during Covid-19 pandemic: Bombay HC to State

The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday asked the state government to immediately stop political rallies being taken out during the Covid-19 pandemic and warned of strict action if political rallies continued to be held in the state in defiance of Covid protocols. The court took note of news reports of the recently organised rallies over naming of Navi Mumbai airport and Maratha and Other Backward Castes (OBC) reservations, and observed that it was not the time to hold rallies. The court said the state should activate its machinery to curb such rallies and added that it would not allow such rallies to be held during the pandemic.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activist Nilesh Navlakha seeking directions pertaining to shortage of anti-Covid drugs and alleged black-marketing and profiteering taking place during procurement and distribution of the drugs.

During the course of hearing the PIL, petitioners counsel advocate Rajesh Inamdar informed the bench about rallies being held in complete defiance of Covid protocols. Inamdar referred to news reports which highlighted the recent political rallies and protests organised in the state pertaining to OBC quota in civic bodies and said that it was an open invitation for the spread of Covid. In view of this, he urged the court to intervene to stop it.

After hearing the submission, the bench addressed advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni for state and said, “You will have to start activating machinery to stop political rallies defying Covid protocols. We will not allow this to happen. We are shutting down courts for physical hearings and these political leaders are organising rallies with thousands of persons. The last rally was on the issue of naming of airport with over 25,000 people present. Can it not wait for Covid-19 to get over?”

The protest rally demanding for naming of Navi Mumbai Airport after late socialist leader DB Patil was held two days ago, even before the completion of the first phase of the airport.

While referring to the protest for Maratha reservation, the bench questioned as to why political leaders were not informing the electorate that the state government was not the authority to decide on the issue and that a review petition was filed in the Supreme Court.

The bench then noted, “Everyone is trying to take mileage. Why? Let it wait for some time. Are vaccination camps less important? We should all take lessons from the second wave and be prepared for the third wave. We all invited it and saw what happened. We should avoid it.”

Earlier last month, a division bench headed by justice Ravindra Ghuge at Aurangabad had also made similar observations and restrained politicians and ministers from conducting physical ceremonies and functions, including inaugurating projects and religious, social, cultural or political functions of any kind, until lockdown restrictions were eased by the state. The bench had suggested that such events and functions could be organised virtually.