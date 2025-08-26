Supriya Sule writes to Ajit Pawar, demands closure of Living Liquidz

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar (NCP SP) MP Supriya Sule wrote to her cousin and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday about the alleged nuisance caused by a liquor store in Breach Candy. Sule demanded that the store, Living Liquidz, be closed since it was located close to a hospital and a school, and a local residents’ forum had expressed their concerns about it. Mumbai, India – 28, April 2025: NCP (SP) party MP Supriya Sule addressing the media, at Y B Chavan Center, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Writing to Pawar, who is also the state excise minister, Sule said that Nandini Chhabria and Meenal Kapadia of Breach Candy residents forum had expressed their concerns about the store. Sule wrote that the store, which was open from 10am to 11pm, was close to two schools and a hospital. She alleged that the public was inconvenienced by those illegally consuming alcohol outside the shop, the intoxicated people that roamed the area, and the crowd of taxis and cars parked outside it.

Sule also called into question the security of women and added that the police was often called to the area to quell quarrels. In her letter, Sule mentioned that over 200 people had signed a document confirming that the liquor store was a public nuisance, but despite that no action had been taken.

A senior police officer said, “We have already deployed a police constable and a Maharashtra Security Force constable from 5pm to 12am outside the wine shop. Before and after complaints from the residents of Breach Candy we have taken action against several hawkers and drunk people who drink in the open on Breach Candy BD road and Mahalaxmi BD road.”

The owner of Living Liquidz, Manish Pardasani, said, “We have created a nice ambience. It’s a walk-in store. We have kept two security guards to ensure that there is no illegal activity.” He added that Living Liquidz was a law abiding store and the issue had arisen only after a change in the nearby society’s committee.

Pardasani said, “The housing society where we are located had given us an NOC (No Objection Certificate), but the committee in the society has changed. The new committee is undoing whatever the previous committee had done and they are making us a scapegoat.”

State Excise Commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh did not comment on the issue.