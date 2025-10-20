Survey flags infra gap, faculty shortage, increasing workload in medical colleges across Maha

Mumbai: Resident doctors across Maharashtra are grappling with faculty shortage, poor academic supervision, increasing workload and lack of adequate infrastructure, according to a recent survey conducted by the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA).

Though overburdened, resident doctors do not have access to any grievance redressal mechanism or mental health support systems. On the contrary, they are forced to manage rising patient loads with minimal supervision and limited academic support, in violation of guidelines issued by the National Medical Council (NMC), the Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has said in a statement based on findings of the survey.

“In Maharashtra, new medical colleges have been set up in almost every district. But students are being accommodated within district hospitals as most of these new colleges don’t even have dedicated buildings or hostels yet,” Swapnil Kendre, general secretary of FAIMA and Central MARD, told Hindustan Times. “Moreover, there is a severe shortage of full-time teachers and many faculty members are taken on deputation from other colleges.”

The survey, launched days after the central government approved more than 10,000 new undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats across the country, found poor infrastructure directly affected the quality of medical education for 89% respondents across the country, whereas more than 40% described their work environment as ‘toxic’. Nearly 71.5% respondents said they lacked regular academic teaching sessions, while only 44.1% reported functional laboratory and equipment facilities.

Lack of timely stipends affected nearly half the respondents while 29.5% experienced erratic work hours due to administrative oversight, leading to a collapse in work-life balance, the survey found.

FAIMA’s report based on survey findings, which HT has access to, urges the NMC and the health ministry to improve infrastructure, fill vacancies, ensure timely payment of stipends, and establish mandatory skill labs in every college. It also recommends fixed working hours, appointment of mental health counselors, and annual involvement of parents in students’ mental health reviews, as proposed by the National Task Force in 2024.

“The findings call for immediate intervention by the ministry of health and family welfare and the NMC,” said Akshay Dongardive, president, FAIMA.

The association had tried unsuccessfully to meet NMC officials on several occasions over the past month to discuss their concerns, the FAIMA president said.

“We will formally submit the report to the NMC and other concerned authorities soon. We will also give detailed recommendations to the NMC and the Niti Aayog,” he told HT.

In Maharashtra, there are nearly 80 medical colleges, including 35 government-run institutions. Around 15% of the more than 2,000 respondents for the survey were from the state, said sources in FAIMA.

The situation of resident doctors in the state is especially dire in newly established colleges in districts like Nashik and Jalgaon, a member of FAIMA told HT, requesting anonymity.

“Workload and stress levels have increased while infrastructure remains poor, with cramped wards and makeshift side rooms. Moreover, very few guides are available and there is little proper supervision,” the member said.

On Thursday, the Central MARD issued a statement based on findings of the survey, highlighting major lapses across government medical colleges in the state.

“Faculty shortage and poor supervision are affecting academic quality, while the absence of grievance redressal mechanisms and mental health support has left resident doctors struggling in silence,” the letter said. Zero accountability of administrative authorities and persistent neglect of NMC guidelines have led to a gradual breakdown of both medical education and healthcare delivery in the state, the letter alleged.

Kendre said MARD will soon meet with the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) to present the findings and seek solutions.

DMER officials did not respond to calls and messages from HT.