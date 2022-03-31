Swagat Yatra in Thane returns on Gudi Padwa after two-year gap
After a gap of two years, Thane residents can participate in the annual Swagat Yatra on Gudi Padwa on Saturday. Swagat Yatra on the morning of Gudi Padwa is a two-decade-old tradition and attended by thousands every year.
Due to the lockdown and the first two waves in the last two years, the annual procession could not be held. Various social organisations have come forward to participate in the Swagat Yatra this year. Moreover, Ram Maruti Road in Thane will witness Veergarjana Dhol Tasha Group and National Brass Band group perform in the Swagat Yatra.
“It will be a unique combination as both the band and the traditional Dhol Tasha will be played in sync to celebrate the revival of the traditional Swagat Yatra after two years. We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the procession is at its best glory and grandeur this year,” said Attam Joshi, chairman, Shree Kopineshwar Sanskruti Nyas, Thane.
The highlight of this year’s Yatra would be senior citizens showing support towards ISRO for its scientific progress. There will be a truck to ensure there is no garbage strewn in the streets. If noticed, the truck would pick them up as the procession continues to move ahead. Various organisations and students will also be participating in the Yatra.
For the last 20 years, Shree Kopineshwar Sanskruti Nyas has been organising Swagat Yatra for Gudi Padwa in Thane. The Kopineshwar temple is over 1,000 years old and is well known for the Swagat Yatra that begins and culminates at the temple gates. Many dhol pathaks, social organisations with floats and placards displaying various social messages and locals dressed in traditional attire are a part of the procession.
On Saturday, the Yatra would begin at 8am. From Kopineshwar temple, it would head towards Jambli Naka, Samarth Mandir, Teen Petrol Pump, Hariniwas Circle and end at Talaopali in an hour.
Bengaluru: Worker cleans manhole without protective gear at Gadag DC's Office
In a video that went viral on social media, a civic worked is pictured entering a manhole unequipped and without any safety great on the premise of the Gadag Deputy Commissioner's Office. The law says the construction of dry toilets and the employment of manual scavengers to clean dry toilets were prohibited in India in 1993 (The Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act 1993).
Pune likely to witness above normal temperatures in April: IMD
According to India Meteorological Department, the day temperature in the city in April is likely going to be above normal on most days. This also means that nights will be warmer this time, say officials. The weather department issued its 'Monthly outlook for the temperature and rainfall during April 2022' on Thursday. Pune has witnessed warmer days in March itself with maximum temperature touching 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the city.
Immediate steps needed to save Lucknow’s lakes: UPPCB
Days after a large number of fishes died at the Butler Palace lake due to sewer water flowing into it, the UP Pollution Control Board has urged Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Lucknow Development Authority to take immediate action to prevent the repeat of such incidents in city's other lakes like the Motijheel in Aishbagh and Vinayak jheel in Telibagh.
Work on Veena-shaped pedestrian bridge commences
PUNE The pillar work of the much awaited Veena-shaped pedestrian bridge that falls near the Mutha river deck has started, and is expected to be complete in eight months. “The pillar work has started and the bridge work is expected to be completed in eight months,” said public relations officer of the Maha Metro, Hemant Sonawane. Keeping in mind Pune's rich cultural heritage, Maha Metro has opted for the Indian classical instruments' theme.
Raid at former UP minister’s meat factory
MEERUT A joint team of the police, weights & measures department, pollution board and other departments conducted a raid at the meat factory of former minister and BSP leader, Haji Yakoob Qureshi, on Thursday afternoon. Situated on Hapur road, the factory, Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd, exports packaged meat to the Middle East and other countries. The raid was continuing till late evening.
