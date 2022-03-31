Swagat Yatra in Thane returns on Gudi Padwa after two-year gap

After a gap of two years, Thane residents can participate in the annual Swagat Yatra on Gudi Padwa on Saturday. Swagat Yatra on the morning of Gudi Padwa is a two-decade-old tradition and attended by thousands every year.

Due to the lockdown and the first two waves in the last two years, the annual procession could not be held. Various social organisations have come forward to participate in the Swagat Yatra this year. Moreover, Ram Maruti Road in Thane will witness Veergarjana Dhol Tasha Group and National Brass Band group perform in the Swagat Yatra.

“It will be a unique combination as both the band and the traditional Dhol Tasha will be played in sync to celebrate the revival of the traditional Swagat Yatra after two years. We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the procession is at its best glory and grandeur this year,” said Attam Joshi, chairman, Shree Kopineshwar Sanskruti Nyas, Thane.

The highlight of this year’s Yatra would be senior citizens showing support towards ISRO for its scientific progress. There will be a truck to ensure there is no garbage strewn in the streets. If noticed, the truck would pick them up as the procession continues to move ahead. Various organisations and students will also be participating in the Yatra.

For the last 20 years, Shree Kopineshwar Sanskruti Nyas has been organising Swagat Yatra for Gudi Padwa in Thane. The Kopineshwar temple is over 1,000 years old and is well known for the Swagat Yatra that begins and culminates at the temple gates. Many dhol pathaks, social organisations with floats and placards displaying various social messages and locals dressed in traditional attire are a part of the procession.

On Saturday, the Yatra would begin at 8am. From Kopineshwar temple, it would head towards Jambli Naka, Samarth Mandir, Teen Petrol Pump, Hariniwas Circle and end at Talaopali in an hour.