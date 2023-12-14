Tadoba to get alarm system worth 80 cr to avoid man-animal conflict

Nagpur: The state forest department is currently implementing a ₹80-crore pilot project to set up a thermal sensor alarm system at the Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve in Chandrapur district. The system will alert people living in the vicinity and help avert tiger deaths due to man-animal conflict. The government hopes to create similar alarm systems in other reserves and national parks if the pilot proves successful. HT Image

Maharashtra currently has a total of 444 tigers, including 230 in the Tadoba-Andhari reserve in Chandrapur alone. According to media reports, 36 tigers from across the state lost their lives till October 31 this year – the highest number in recent years. One-third of the deaths were caused by unnatural reasons, including eight tigers that died by electrocution from wires laid by farmers and residents near tiger reserves.

Speaking to HT, forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the alarm system would act like an invisible fence. “Residents and concerned forest officials will be intimated via SMS and other measures if a tiger is found within a 2-km periphery of human habitation,” said the minister, adding that similar alarm systems had been successfully implemented in three states including Rajasthan.

“We will review the success of the project over the next four months and a decision of replicating it in other tiger reserves will be taken after that,” he stated.

The forest department is also considering providing six gas cylinders to families living around tiger reserves and sanctuaries to stop them from entering the forest to collect firewood.

“Nearly 80% of human deaths are reported in the forest. Apart from the alarm system, provision of cylinders would also help us in reducing human deaths,” said Mungantiwar.