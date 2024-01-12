close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Talawade factory fire: HC grants protection from arrest to landowner

Talawade factory fire: HC grants protection from arrest to landowner

BySahyaja MS
Jan 12, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Bombay HC grants interim protection to Jannat Najir Shikalgar in connection with a candle factory fire that killed 14 people; relief till Feb 6.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to Jannat Najir Shikalgar till February 6 in connection with a candle factory fire that resulted in the tragic death of 14 people.

A single-judge bench of justice Sarang Vijaykumar Kotwal granted relief on her anticipatory bail application. Shikalgar, the landowner where the candle-making unit was located, has been booked by the Dehu Road police in Pimpri-Chinchwad under sections 304(II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 285 (negligent conduct), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to an explosive device), 337 (hurt by the negligent act), and 338 (grievous hurt by the negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Explosives Act.

The incident occurred on December 8, 2023, at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Jyotiba Nagar, Talawade, which ultimately claimed the lives of 14 people and seriously injured two others. Six individuals died on the spot, while ten others sustained severe burn injuries and were admitted to Sassoon Hospital. Subsequently, eight more people succumbed to their injuries at the hospital due to the severity of burns.

In her petition filed through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, Shikalgar argued that she had leased the land and the licensee was not permitted to engage in any illegal business. According to her, the premises were intended for engineering purposes, and the licensee was required to obtain all necessary licences. She asserted that she could not be held responsible if the licensee’s lapse led to the commission of the offence. Additionally, Shikalgar mentioned her health conditions, suffering from paralysis and suspected tuberculosis, arguing that her custodial interrogation was unnecessary.

The state requested time to verify the required licences for the business and assess the applicant’s medical condition. However, considering the submissions, the court deemed it appropriate to grant ad-interim relief. In the event of her arrest, she will be released on bail upon executing a PR bond of 30,000/- with one or two sureties in a similar amount.

