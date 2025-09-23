MUMBAI: A 55-year-old biker died on Monday after he lost balance at a pothole in the Chandansar area of Virar East and fell under a speeding tanker that crushed him. Tanker runs over biker after pothole in Virar bumps him on road

The incident occurred around 11am on Monday. The deceased, Pratap Naik, was a resident of Virar. Police said Naik was on his way to check out a Durga idol to be installed in his house on the first day of Navratri.

Eyewitnesses told the police that as Naik reached the Chandansar junction near the RTO, his bike’s wheel got stuck in a pothole, causing him to lose balance and fall. At the same time, a tanker that was behind his bike ran over him and crushed his head. The Virar police rushed to the spot, conducted a panchnama, and rushed Naik to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Residents alleged that years of neglect towards road repairs in the Vasai-Virar region contributed to this accident. Some angry citizens staged a Raasta Roko, creating a traffic jam for xx minutes near the accident spot. “This is not the first time that a person has died because of the pothole-ridden roads. The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has ignored road repair work completely and has given contracts to corrupt people, compromising the lives of citizens,” said Manohar Patil, a 50-year-old resident who was part of the demonstration.

“The tanker driver, Anand Kumar Ramlal Yadav, 28, has been arrested. We have registered a case against him under Section 106 (1) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),” Lahu Ture, senior police inspector at the Virar police station, said.