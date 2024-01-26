Tattoo on woman’s hand helps police identify her, trace her killer
A woman's body found near GTB Nagar railway station in Mumbai was identified through a tattoo on her right hand. Her friend was arrested for her murder.
Mumbai: A tattoo featuring an eagle on the right hand of a woman, whose body was found near GTB Nagar railway station on Tuesday, played a pivotal role in helping the Antop Hill police identify her and crack the murder case. The police arrested her friend, with whom she had a monetary dispute.
The Antop Hill police found the body of the woman at an isolated spot near an old ticket counter at GTB Nagar railway station.
“We discovered the body of a woman with stab wounds, prompting the registration of a murder case against unidentified individuals. Notably, the woman had a distinctive tattoo on her right hand. We circulated the photo to various individuals and shopkeepers, alongside scrutinizing footage from more than 35 CCTV cameras. The victim was identified as Anumina, also known as Mogali, aged 40, residing in the Antop Hill area,” stated the police officer.
Further investigation revealed her male friend, Mafizul Asgar Ali Khan, 24, a resident of Lallubhai Compound in Mankhurd, who worked in the APMC Market from where he was arrested by the police. “We learned they had a dispute over Khan’s mobile phone which Anumina had taken, after which he stabbed her several times and killed her,” said the police officer.
The suspect has been booked for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.