Mumbai: Teachers and parents across the state have strongly opposed the abrupt decision by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the Education Commissionerate to revise the annual examination and Progression Assessment Test (PAT) schedule for the academic year 2024-25. Teachers, parents oppose sudden exam schedule change by SCERT

As per the new directive, all schools affiliated with the state board, regardless of their management or medium of instruction, must conduct their annual exams simultaneously from April 8 to April 25. Following this, teachers are expected to complete result compilation within just five days and announce the results by May 1. This decision has sparked concerns among educators and parents, who argue that it disrupts academic planning and puts undue pressure on students and teachers alike.

Concerns over overlapping exams

A major point of contention is the overlap between the PAT and annual examinations, resulting in students having to appear for two papers on the same subject in a short span. Traditionally, schools in the state conduct annual exams for Classes 1 to 9 in late March or early April, allowing flexibility based on institutional needs. Teachers warn that this shift could lead to a sharp drop in student attendance post-exams. “Once exams are over, students stop attending school. Conducting exams so early reduces study time and disrupts the academic calendar,” explained a senior teacher.

Parents have also expressed frustration over the sudden schedule change, as many had already planned summer vacations and coaching class enrolments based on the usual timeline. Sameer Parab, a parent of two children in Classes 4 and 7, shared his concerns: “Schools traditionally use the post-exam period for remedial teaching, summer camps, and extracurricular activities like handwriting improvement workshops and swimming classes. Extending exams until the end of April will disrupt these programs.”

Another parent, who wished to remain anonymous, voiced their disappointment: “I had booked my annual holiday from April 15 to 28. Now, this unexpected change will impact our schedule. The government shouldn’t make last-minute changes to the education system.”

Teachers question the logic behind the move

PAT exams, which assess students in Marathi, English, and Mathematics, were initially conducted separately. However, the SCERT’s new timetable now schedules annual exams for the same subjects for Classes 5 and 8, effectively making students sit for multiple exams in the same subject within a short period.

“SCERT is treating primary schools as if they follow a ‘one teacher, one class’ model, but in reality, the situation is more complex. Many schools follow different teaching methods, and imposing this uniform schedule is impractical,” said a teacher representative.

Another significant concern is the rushed timeline for declaring results. SCERT has directed schools to announce results on May 1, immediately after Maharashtra Day celebrations, leaving teachers with very little time for paper correction and report card preparation.

Tanaji Kamble, state president of the Maharashtra Progressive Teachers Association, criticised the move: “This is a very wrong decision by SCERT. It negatively impacts the education system of the state. Implementing such a drastic change without consultation disrupts school planning and creates unnecessary stress for teachers, students, and parents. We are urging the government to withdraw this decision.”

Government justifies the change

Defending the decision, Sachandra Pratap Singh, Commissioner of School Education, stated: “This decision ensures that the entire academic year is utilised effectively. Reports from education assessment organisations like ASER indicate that learning outcomes need improvement. Considering this, we need to modify certain systems, and this is one of the steps we are taking.”