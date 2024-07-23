Teachers’ union declares state-wide strike over ‘nearly impossible’ NEP implementation

Mumbai: The new academic year has begun and the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is now mandatory for all colleges. However, more than 50% of teachers in the aided sections of colleges across Maharashtra are employed on a clock-hour basis (CHB), who are part-time teachers. Although there are a total of 68,000 approved teaching posts, only 18,000 are filled with regular teachers. In response to the crisis, the teachers’ union on Monday announced a state-wide agitation. HT Image

The Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (MFUCTO) has pointed out that over half of the teachers in the aided sections of colleges are hired on the CHB payment system due to the state’s non-recruitment policy.

Teachers have expressed concerns that the number of teaching positions has not been updated to match the growing number of students. This has created a crisis, making it nearly impossible to effectively implement the academic flexibility recommended by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under the NEP, all colleges are required to offer four-year degree courses with a credit system that allows students to choose their subject combinations.

Professor Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, secretary of the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU), which is part of MFUCTO, highlighted the discrepancy in teacher appointments. He said, “The University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation insists that 90% of teachers in colleges should be regular full-time appointments. But in some colleges, the number of CHB teachers is as high as 70% of total teachers. How does a college offer multiple subject choices for students when there are no full-time teachers for all subjects?” He further explained that, out of six subjects, if there are only two full-time teachers, who take responsibility for the four remaining subjects to be offered at multiple levels?”

Kulkarni was speaking at a press conference held by MFUCTO in Mumbai on Monday. The organisation announced a detailed state-wide agitation plan to start in August and continue until the Legislative Assembly elections.

As per the plan decided by MFUCTO, the organisation will meet all party leaders to explain the issue. On August 14, MFUCTO will hold district-level meetings, and hold a march at each university in the state on August 16.

Professor Vasant Pansare from the SNDT University teachers’ union explained the precarious situation of CHB teachers. He said, “CHB teachers are hired for nine months, from July to March, following the academic year cycle. As their contracts end in March, they have no guarantee of returning to the same job in July until a new contract is signed. How do you expect them to give their 100% to the job? Furthermore, even though they are on CHB, there is no relaxation in qualifying criteria, which means highly educated, qualified individuals are working on contracts with a meagre salary of ₹15,000 to ₹17,000 a month, while there are vacant positions that the government refuses to fill.”

The conference also highlighted that out of the 68,000 approved teaching posts, only 18,000 are filled with permanent teachers. “In 2018, proposals were issued to fill 3,600 of the vacant posts, but even that process has not been completed yet,” said professor SP Lawande, president of MFUCTO.