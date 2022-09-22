Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Technical glitch at Mumbai's Dadar station delays trains on main line

Technical glitch at Mumbai's Dadar station delays trains on main line

mumbai news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 07:51 AM IST

Trains are running late on the main line after a technical glitch in signal initiation occurred at Dadar Station, according to Central Railways official.

Central Railways CPRO said that staff and officials are attending it and will be resolved soon.(HT File)
ByHT News Desk

A technical glitch at Mumbai's Dadar Station has delayed the trains running on the main line, Central Railways informed on Thursday morning. Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railways, said that staff and officials are attending it and will be resolved soon.

Technical problem in signal initiation at Dadar Station. Trains are running late on Main line. Staff /officials are attending it and will be resolved soon," Sutar said in a statement.

Commuters complained that fast local trains on towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were being diverted to slow track at Vidyavihar.

In an update, the official said that the problem of signal initiation at Dadar Station has been attended and resolved but trains on main line are running late due to bunching.

Thursday, September 22, 2022
