Navi Mumbai: An 18-year-old college student from Navi Mumbai drowned in a dam near Karjat on Tuesday during a field trip with classmates. Teen drowns in dam near Karjat during college trip

The deceased, Aryan Deepak Thapar, a resident of Ghansoli, was part of a group of nearly 70 students who had travelled to Karjat. After completing their academic work, most of the group left the site. However, five students, including Thapar, remained behind as their vehicle broke down near Palasdari, the police said.

According to the police, two of the students left for Khopoli to arrange for repairs, while Thapar stayed back at the spot with two others near the dam. During this time, he entered the water. Thapar, who was known among his friends to be a good swimmer, completed two laps before attempting another round. “He went in again but did not resurface,” an officer from the Karjat police station said.

“Alarmed, his friends alerted local authorities, following which a search operation was launched. When initial efforts failed to locate him, a missing person’s complaint was registered,” the officer added.

Search operations resumed on Wednesday early morning, and at around 8.35 am, his body was retrieved from the dam. He was rushed to the sub-district hospital in Karjat, where he was declared dead. Subsequently, the Karjat police registered an accidental death report.