News / Cities / Mumbai News / Teen stabbed multiple times in Thane

Teen stabbed multiple times in Thane

ByAnamika Gharat
Jan 19, 2024 07:44 AM IST

16-year-old SSC student Rohan Ambure stabbed 5 times in Thane by 3 boys, including 20-year-old Amol Padvi, over issue with Padvi's ex-girlfriend. 2 adults and 1 minor arrested. Ambure receiving treatment in hospital.

Thane: A 16-year-old SSC student Rohan Ambure was stabbed five times in Thane by three boys, including 20-year-old Amol Padvi, following an issue with Ambure talking to Padvi’s ex-girlfriend. The attack occurred after Ambure left his school in Charai. He was lying in a pool of blood when a rickshaw driver admitted him to Siddhivinyak Hospital. Two adults and one minor were arrested. Amol Padvi, the main accused, led the assault due to personal issues related to the victim’s interactions. Police inspector Sadashiv Nikam confirmed the arrests, and the injured boy is receiving treatment in the hospital.

