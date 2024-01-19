Teen stabbed multiple times in Thane

Thane: A 16-year-old SSC student Rohan Ambure was stabbed five times in Thane by three boys, including 20-year-old Amol Padvi, following an issue with Ambure talking to Padvi’s ex-girlfriend. The attack occurred after Ambure left his school in Charai. He was lying in a pool of blood when a rickshaw driver admitted him to Siddhivinyak Hospital. Two adults and one minor were arrested. Amol Padvi, the main accused, led the assault due to personal issues related to the victim’s interactions. Police inspector Sadashiv Nikam confirmed the arrests, and the injured boy is receiving treatment in the hospital.

HT Image