Teenager booked for impregnating 14 year old Instagram friend

Navi Mumbai HT Image

The Kamothe police on Monday booked a 17 year old boy for impregnating a 14 year old girl whom he met via Instagram.

The police has also booked the mother of the boy as she was aware of the relationship of his son with the minor girl and yet did not stop him.

A student of class XII, he met the girl from Turbhe via Instagram around a year ago and developed a relationship. “The girl is now eight months pregnant and after the family learnt about it, they registered the case with us. No arrests have been made yet. The mother is a co-accused as she was aware that the son is a minor and so is the girl and yet did not stop her son,” said a police officer from Kamothe police station. Both the girl and boy use to meet each other often in each other’s homes.

Meanwhile, in another incident of sexual abuse involving a minor, an auto driver has been arrested by Vashi police for sexually molesting a minor boy in the washroom of a Vashi mall on Sunday evening.

The 15 year old boy from Govandi had come to the mall along with his brother and sister and was loitering in the mall when the accused identified as Yogiraj Gaikwad (25) took him to the washroom on the ground floor. A mall visitor who saw this and was suspicious alerted the security guard in the mall who nabbed Gaikwad and informed the police.

“We reached the spot and arrested the accused. We are investigating if he was habitual to such acts in the mall,” a police officer from Vashi police station said.

Gaikwad, a resident of Rabale. has been booked under sections under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).