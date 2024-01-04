Thackeray courts agitating anganwadi workers

close_game
BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Jan 04, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray assured anganwadi workers in Mumbai that their demands for enhanced wages, gratuity, and benefits would be approved by the government if voted to power in the next assembly polls. In response, the workers promised to run a house-to-house campaign against the current government. The workers are protesting against the state government for not extending gratuity benefits to them despite orders from the supreme court.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured anganwadi workers agitating in Azad Maidan that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would approve their demands for enhanced wages, gratuity and other benefits in the first cabinet meeting if voted to power in the next assembly polls. In response, leaders of protest assured Thackeray that over 3 lakh anganwadi workers would run a house-to-house campaign against the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Mumbai, India – Jan 03, 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray addresses Anganwadi workers during their protest at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Jan 03, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India – Jan 03, 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray addresses Anganwadi workers during their protest at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Jan 03, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

“They (the government) have crores of rupees to buy MLAs and spend on advertisements but no money to give to anganwadi workers, who contribute to building a healthy society by taking care of women and children and providing them nutritious food. The ‘jyoti’ (flame) in you will become ‘mashal’ (lighting torch) and burn the throne of power,” Thackeray told anganwadi workers during his visit to Azad Maidan.

The workers are protesting against the state government for not extending gratuity benefits to them despite orders from the supreme court.

“Anganwadi workers are not demanding anything wrong. They are not begging for anything but asking for their rights. I will ask all party workers across the state to support your agitation in every village. Once we come to power, our government will fulfill your demands in the first cabinet meeting,” said Thackeray.

Subsequently, anganwadi workers’ union leader Shubha Shamim assured Thackeray that over 2 lakh anganwadi workers and 1 lakh ASHA workers would run a door-to-door campaign against the current government.

“Each of the 3 lakh workers has direct contact with around 100-150 homes courtesy their work for women and children in these homes. All these 3 lakh workers will run a house-to-house campaign against the BJP. Even if 50% of the residents listen to us, BJP will lose in the Lok Sabha as well as the assembly election,” said Shamim.

She said that the fight for anganwadi workers was no longer about mere wages and benefits. “The fight against the government has become political,” she stated.

Thackeray had supported anganwadi workers’ demands back in 2018-19, when they struck work for one month demanding wages up to 26,000 per month, as well as gratuity and pension benefits in accordance with a supreme court order.

