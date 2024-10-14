Thane Creek Bridge inaugurated; relief for Navi Mumbai motorists 

Mumbai: Motorists bound for Navi Mumbai and back will finally experience significant relief on Monday with the north-bound Thane Creek Bridge opening from Monday morning. Mumbai, Oct 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurates Thane creek bridge on the Sion-Panvel Highway, at Vashi in Mumbai on Sunday. State Minister of Public Works Dadaji Bhuse, former MP Rahul Shewale former MLA Tukaram Kate and MSRDC Managing Director Anil Kumar Gaikwad also seen. (ANI Photo) (Eknath Shinde-X)

The bridge, part of the bigger Sion-Panvel Highway project, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday morning.

He also laid the foundation stone for constructing seven bridges along the Coastal Highway which will connect Mumbai to the Maharashtra-Goa state border. All these projects are planned and executed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The work on the south-bound bridge is 80% through. These two bridges, part of the larger Sion-Panvel Highway, have three lanes each. These two bridges worth ₹599 crore are on either side of the currently utilized highway and are hoped to decongest traffic at the creek. Once completed, the two bridges are expected to carry two lakh vehicles every day.

Presently, the creeks en route are either crossed on a Ro-Ro ferry or a detour is required, thereby significantly increasing travel time in the hinterland. An MSRDC official shared that the total length of all the seven bridges planned put together is 26.70 km and will be constructed for a sum of ₹7,851 crore. These bridges will come up at Dharamtar, Kundalika, Agardanda, Bankot, Kelshi, Jaigad and Kunkeshwar on the Rewas-Redi Coastal Highway.

“There was a demand for seven bridges along the Coastal Highway ever since the establishment of the state. That demand is being fulfilled today and should be considered as a Diwali gift for Konkanis. These creek bridges will not only develop Konkan, but also boost tourism,” said Chief Minister Shinde.