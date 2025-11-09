Thane Fire Brigade working with less than 1/4th of its sanctioned strength

THANE: The Thane Fire Brigade, responsible for responding to fires and emergency calls across the rapidly growing city, is operating with barely one-fourth of its sanctioned manpower even as construction and population density continue to rise. Official data shows that against an approved strength of 835 personnel, the department currently has only 184 staff members, just 22% of its required workforce. Thane, India - November -01, 2025: Thane: Thane fire brigade is safeguarding the city with a extreme shortage of manpower. Against an approved strength of 835 it has only 184 staff's team that come to only 22 percent capacity. The increasing number of high rises and ever delevloping city is putting a heavy load on the fire brigade team due to lesser number of firemen. ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, November -01, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The most acute shortage is among frontline firemen, who form the core of firefighting and rescue operations. Of the sanctioned 450 firemen posts, only 66 are filled. This shortage has left the brigade struggling to simultaneously respond to multiple incidents, particularly during high-risk periods such as festivals. During the recent Diwali week, for instance, the brigade attended 32 fire incidents and 14 other emergencies, including tree collapses and structural failures.

A fire engine crew ideally consists of one officer, one lead fireman, and six firemen, including the driver. However, with limited staff, crews are being deployed with fewer personnel, affecting response times and capacity. Officials said the growth of high-rise clusters, particularly along Ghodbunder Road and in Mumbra–Kausa, has intensified pressure on the already stretched force. The risks are also evolving, rockets and aerial firecrackers now rise to the height of 8 to 12 floors, increasing the likelihood of balcony fires.

While recent high-rise fire incidents at Ashar Complex, Runwal Eirene, and Rodas Enclave were contained due to functional internal fire-fighting systems, officials warned that only around 10% of buildings undergo annual fire audits, far below what is required to ensure safety.

Increasing construction density and encroachments are also hindering operations. For effective firefighting, a clear space of 30 to 35 metres is needed around buildings for fire trucks and equipment to manoeuvre. In several parts of Thane, available space often shrinks to 9 to 12 metres, delaying firefighting efforts.

Chief Fire Officer Girish Zalke said recruitment is underway to fill vacant posts. He urged housing societies and commercial complexes to maintain internal fire-fighting systems, conduct periodic fire audits, and ensure readiness. The department continues to hold fire safety awareness and mock drills across residential and institutional buildings to train citizens to manage small fires before they escalate.