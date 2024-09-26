Thane railway station to get commercial complex with food courts, office spaces

Mumbai: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is looking to monetise the area outside Thane Railway Station on the eastern side by constructing a commercial complex above the existing Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) deck. HT Image

The eight-storey complex will comprise food courts, commodity vendors, underground sensor-based parking with electric vehicle charging stations, platinum-rated green office spaces, a terrace garden, and an open-air restaurant, among other establishments.

With a built-up area of 79,659 sq ft, the estimated cost of construction is ₹129 crore. The initiative is part of the central government’s Smart Cities Mission’s multi-modal transit hub, with the aim of reducing commuter movement within the city.

Construction will commence in mid-2025 and the complex is expected to be ready by early 2027. The deadline to receive proposals and bids from developers is November 6.

The area surrounding Thane station has a mix of institutional, office, residential and mixed-use structures. As the eastern part of Thane is an older locality, there are several standalone buildings awaiting redevelopment.

The Vashi railway station has had a similar commercial establishment, with seven towers, since 1998. It was developed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (Cidco), with a built-up area of 300,000 sq ft.

Earlier this week, the RLDA invited bids to lease over two acres of its empty plot near Shakti Mills in Mahalaxmi for 99 years. It was the first time the authority tried to monetise land parcels in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Officials expect to fetch over ₹805 crore from top developers for the prime plot.