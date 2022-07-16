Thane residents donate toys at TMC health centre
Six-year-old Aarti Jadhav is happily playing with toys and driving around a toy car at the public health centre in Thane’s Ghodbunder Road. Unlike earlier, when she would start wailing at the gate of the centre itself, Aarti is happily waiting for her turn to get a polio dose.
Like Aarti, there are more children who are eagerly visiting the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) health centre for treatment or vaccination.
Residents from plush societies in the vicinity have donated toys for the children who visit the centre regularly. It was through social media that families and housing societies have come forward to donate toys and books for the children.
“Earlier, my daughter used to start wailing just looking at the gates of the health centre due to the fear of the injections. But now-a-days, we tell her ‘let’s go to the toy corner’ instead of saying hospital or health care centre, and she comes excitedly,” said Lata Jadhav, 36, mother of Aarti. The Jadhavs are residents of Anand Nagar slums.
The doctors and support staff at the health centre are happy that children from all strata of the society have started looking forward to visiting the centre.
“We are located amidst a heavily populated residential area and have children from both slums and high rises visiting our Out Patient Department and also for vaccination as well. Earlier, there would hardly be five or six children, but in the last few days, since the toy corner has been developed, there are more than 10 children at the centre,” said Khushboo Tawri, medical officer, TMC.
A fortnight after word spread about the need for toys, everything from soft toys and building blocks to cycles and children’s books were donated at the health centre.
Residents in the vicinity are keen to send more toys to further develop the toy corner. “It was through our housing society chat group that we came to know about the donation facility. Children overgrow their toys and there are often some that are less used than the others but continue to be in a good condition, so we donated those toys and are glad to see it is being used well by other kids as well,” said Kunal Dhoshi, 44, a resident of Rutu Enclave, Ghodbunder Road.
-
‘No CID pressure on Amrit Paul’: Karnataka minister on PSI recruitment probe
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said the state government is investigating the police sub-inspector recruitment case seriously and the Crime Investigation Department has been given full freedom to probe the case. This comes a day after the Karnataka Police sought court permission to conduct a narco-analysis test on Amrit Paul (arrested ADGP). Paul was arrested on July 4 and is in police custody since then.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to seek opinion from IIT (B) for solution to potholes
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be seeking an opinion from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, to find a solution for the deteriorating condition of the four flyovers on the 15km-long Thane-Belapur Road. The engineering department is looking for a long-term solution for this road that is a crucial link between Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. NMMC and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation had undertaken ₹231Cr worth concretisation work of the road in 2018.
-
Prices of vegetables to rise if rain doesn’t subside, claim Navi Mumbai’s APMC traders
The price of vegetables is likely to increase in the coming days if the rain fails to subside. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee traders claimed that due to the heavy rains, the supply of vegetables has gone down and so has the number of people visiting the market. As on Friday, there was only an increase in the prices of leafy vegetables. The reason behind the supply going down is the heavy rains.
-
More and more monsoon birds spotted in Kalyan, Dombivli
Species of monsoon birds that are often found in wetlands in Mumbai are now increasingly being spotted in Thane, Dombivli and Kalyan. Slaty-legged crake, watercock and oriental dwarf kingfisher have been visiting the suburbs in search of mud pools that are fewer in Mumbai with increased concretisation. In search of wetlands and forest areas, there are many species of birds that are easily spotted in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
-
Dirty water from dumping ground in Ambernath affecting paddy fields, claim villagers
Most of the paddy fields from Jambhul, Ambivli (Chon) and Vasat villages are affected by the dirty water entering the fields from the nearby dumping ground used by the Ambernath Municipal Council. The villagers had complained to AMC earlier this month, asking to divert the water flow from the dumping ground. However, there was no action taken, the villagers claimed. The dumping ground is located on the boundary of Jambhul village.
