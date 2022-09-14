Thane woman arrested for abusing Dy CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis on Facebook
Smruti Shekhar Panchal, a resident of Bhayanderpada, Thane, reportedly used a fake account to post abusive messages in response to a post by Amruta Fadnavis
Mumbai The Maharashtra cyber police arrested a Thane resident for allegedly abusing Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Facebook on last week.
Smruti Shekhar Panchal, a resident of Bhayanderpada, Thane, reportedly used a fake account to post abusive messages in response to a post by Amruta Fadnavis, a complaint filed by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing functionary Pallavi Sapre, stated.
According to the complaint, Sapre came across a post by Amruta Fadnavis on September 7, which pertained to a function and included some photographs.
A Facebook user named Ganesh Kapoor made three objectionable comments as responses to that post. The comments were “highly abusive, vulgar and derogatory in nature,” a cyber police officer said.
Following Sapre’s complaint, the state cyber police sought details of the account holder and the IP address of the electronic device from which the comments were posted. This led them to Panchal, in whose name the device was listed.
She was arrested from her residence on Monday evening. Panchal has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, 2000, and both her mobile handsets have been seized by the police for the investigation.
Police interrogation revealed that Panchal had created a fake account on the social media platform and abused Fadnavis. They also found that this was not the first time she had done so.
“Panchal had similarly abused people using her original Facebook account, following which in November 2021 the authorities wrote to Facebook to “take down” her account as it was abusive. The account was taken down by Facebook. She then created another Facebook account in the name of Ganesh Kapoor. For this she has also created a similar sounding fake email account,” the official quoted above said.
“We have found 53 fake social media accounts and 16 fake email accounts from her mobile phones. She has been harassing Amruta Fadnavis since last two years. After we managed to take down her account last year she created this fake account in the name of Ganesh Kapoor,” said Yashasvi Yadav, special inspector general of police, state cyber police.
-
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
-
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
-
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
-
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
-
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics