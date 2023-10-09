The caste cauldron

As the INDIA coalition is reviving Mandal politics in response to BJP’s Hindu majority pitch, the caste-based census issue is likely to make its way into Maharashtra politics. Taking a cue from Bihar, the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is likely to demand a caste survey in the state. In fact, the MVA during its tenure in the state had passed a resolution in the assembly asking the union government to conduct a caste-based census. The demand—aimed at seeking a bigger share of power for socially backward communities—could gain momentum ahead of the Lok Sabha elections now. HT Image

For the past couple of months, the issue of caste-based reservation is already dominating state politics with Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil staging a hunger strike and a jittery state government accepting his demand that Marathas should be given caste certificates as Kunbis (a sub caste of Maratha) for reservation in jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The OBC outfits have opposed the move to give Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas, as demanded by Jarange Patil now. The Eknath Shinde-led three-party government has bought time by pacifying both sides but it may need to do more. Jarange Patil is on a tour of 13 districts and is putting pressure on the government to implement its promise from October 14, when the 40-day period he had given to the government to formalise its promise ends.

He seems to be getting a good response to his tour - hundreds of people were waiting for his rally at 2.45 am in Beed even as he reached eight hours late on Friday.

While OBC outfits are gearing up to oppose any blanket reservation to Marathas under their category, the Dhangar community too is pressing for its demand that it should be included in the Scheduled Tribes category. BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar is starting ‘Dhangar Jagar Yatra’ in the state from October 12 to press for the community’s demand. Shinde and Co may have to scratch their brains to solve this caste riddle.

Ajit scores over Chandrakant Patil

With Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis accepting Ajit Pawar’s claim on Pune district, senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil was last week removed as guardian minister of the district and the charge was handed over to Pawar. Ajit and Patil had been engaged in a bitter tussle over the post since the former joined the alliance government in June. The duo skipped each other’s events, even took potshots at each other over issues related to the district. Ajit was insisting on the charge of Pune as it is his home turf. Patil, a former state BJP chief who hails from Kolhapur, had to give in as his bosses accepted Ajit’s claim. As consolation, he has been given charge of two districts, Solapur and Amravati.

When Raj reacted faster than Uddhav

In their battle to grab eyeballs of the Marathi manoos, MNS chief Raj Thackeray stole the show over Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray following an incident in Mulund in which a Maharashtrian woman alleged that a Gujarati landlord told her that they do not rent out premises to Marathi speaking people. As the video posted by the woman, Trupti Devrukhkar, went viral, political parties were quick to respond. MNS workers reached the place and forced the person to apologise. Raj also raised the issue vehemently with the usual threat of violence. None of the Thackeray faction leaders reached out to Devrukhkar even as Shinde led Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant met her and assured support. A senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the party leadership was not keen to react the way MNS did because it is hoping to get support of Gujarati voters in Mumbai. Several Thackeray faction leaders, however, disagree. They think the party should be vocal when it comes to its core support base.

Crowdfunding in Pankaja’s name

Senior BJP leader Pankaja Munde’s supporters have collected money through crowdfunding to pay the Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues for which the GST Commissionerate seized machinery of a cooperative sugar factor controlled by her on September 24. The Commissionerate seized machinery of Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana in Beed which was founded by late Gopinath Munde and is now controlled by his daughter, Pankaja. The factory had apparently not paid GST of ₹19 crore. Pankaja called the action unfair while Opposition parties alleged that the BJP government was targeting the disgruntled leader. Her followers reacted to the issue by raising money to pay the dues. On Wednesday, Pankaja released a video on social media requesting them not to collect the money. “I came to know you have already collected ₹6-7 crore and I am sure you will collect ₹19 crore or even more. I am taking all the steps needed to resolve the issue,” she appealed to them.

