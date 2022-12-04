Home / Cities / Mumbai News / The curse of Andheri traffic hits dumper now

The curse of Andheri traffic hits dumper now

mumbai news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 12:56 AM IST

An official from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) K East ward said, “The road has very heavy traffic hence the work on the cover cannot happen on site. We have started the fabrication work of the new cover elsewhere and once it is ready, it will be fixed here

Mumbai, India - December 03, 2022: East to West traffic was slow as a metal manhole cover collapsed after a dumper truck drove over it, at Tiwari Chowk, Andheri, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, December 03, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - December 03, 2022: East to West traffic was slow as a metal manhole cover collapsed after a dumper truck drove over it, at Tiwari Chowk, Andheri, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, December 03, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
ByJeet Mashru, Mumbai

Citizens of Andheri, Mumbai’s largest suburb, are likely to have a rough run on the road in the days ahead. After the closure of Gokhale Bridge, a spot on the lane near Tiwari Chowk, in Andheri East, has been barricaded as an overloaded dumper ruptured the cover (3.5 meters by 3.5 meters) of a storm water drain on Saturday morning.

The road leads to the Andheri Subway. The subway witnessed heavy traffic, after it was chosen as one of the alternate routes for east-west connectivity in the suburb, following the closure of Gokhale Bridge. Since the closure of the bridge, this route faces heavy traffic snarls throughout the day.

Soon after the dumper sunk into the manhole, the area around Tiwari Chowk witnessed traffic snarls, which sustained till the vehicle was removed.

An official from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) K East ward said, “The road has very heavy traffic hence the work on the cover cannot happen on site. We have started the fabrication work of the new cover elsewhere and once it is ready, it will be fixed here. It will be able to take thrice the load compared to the previous one. It had ruptured as the truck passing over it was very heavily loaded.”

The civic body will take two to three days to complete the job. A design consultant has been brought in to ensure the new cover is able to bear the load of heavy traffic.

Residents of the area, an already nervous lot following Gokhale Bridge’s closure, are now bracing themselves for yet another challenge -- to negotiate traffic over the next few days.

Dhaval Shah, founder of Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association, said, “Andheri Subway is of paramount importance, now that Gokhale Bridge is shut. Such incidents of a large metal cover over a nullah caving in is very serious, as it may have led to the road also breaking or caving in, leading to this route being shut for weeks. Movement of heavy vehicles must be restricted here with a

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out