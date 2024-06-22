The heat cannot be described, only felt: Mira Road Hajj pilgrim recalls trauma

MUMBAI: Nine hundred pilgrims from across the world who were in Saudi Arabia on Hajj this year have died from a heat wave; 98 of them are Indians. The heat cannot be described, only felt: Hajj pilgrim

The Hajj, whose timing is determined by the lunar Islamic calendar, fell again this year during the oven-like Saudi summer. The national meteorological centre reported a high of 51.8 degrees Celsius this week at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. In 2023 over 200 pilgrims died during this time and over 2000 were treated for heat-related ailments when temperatures touched 48 degrees.

A Saudi study published last month said temperatures in the area are rising 0.4 degrees Celsius each decade.

Asif Ali Ramzan, 57, a Mira Road resident, said braving severe weather conditions at this time of the year is not unusual. Ever since he was allotted a seat by the Hajj Committee, which is mandatory for every pilgrim, he started preparing himself for the journey.

“As this was my first Hajj, I did adequate research. Just before leaving the hotel for the prayers, I would put a wet cloth over my head. It was terribly hot and it got worse with every day. I carried a water bottle and kept hydrating myself every time I stepped out. It is difficult to describe the heat. It can only be experienced,” he said.

Owais Rizvi, 35, who lives in Uttar Pradesh, is not new to the experience. He said, “While the arrangements in the areas close to Kaba were perfect, the problem began when pilgrims left Mina for Ramiye Jamarah (stoning of the devil). Typically, pilgrims are awake the entire night and leave Mina early after the morning prayers. They have to walk five to ten kilometers. There is no shelter on the way. That’s when people became dehydrated.”

Most victims were the elderly who are not used to walking, he said. “On my way back from stoning the devil, I saw 18-20 bodies lying on the road. It is a long stretch for a walk, and making arrangements for 20 lakh people walking in the same direction is a tough task,” Owais explained.

Mumbai-based Abrar Tauqeer Husain Syed, 65, said this year’s advisory from the Hajj Committee and the Saudi government was very delayed. “As a result of this, not everything could be communicated to every pilgrim. The crowd often causes chaos and this five to ten-kilometer walk often takes between two to three hours. There were no volunteers along the way, only policemen pointing the crowd to one direction. Many lives could be saved if this route were managed well,” said Abrar.

A member connected to the Hajj Committee, who did not wish to be named, said pilgrims are prepared for extreme weather conditions before they leave. “Trained people conduct orientation programmes to prepare the pilgrims mentally. It is an old practice. However, since most pilgrims are old and from uneducated background they fail to grasp what is said at the orientation programme.”

According to the Saudi government, over 1.8 million people took part in the pilgrimage in 2024.

(With agency inputs)