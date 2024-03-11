The unease within the ruling alliance

Though chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar are unhappy over big brother BJP giving them fewer Lok Sabha seats than expected, both are well aware that they are not in a position to bargain. Shinde was looking for 14-15 seats, but it looks like he may have to settle for just about the double-digit figure while Pawar would be left with seats in Pune-Raigad districts and probably one more. HT Image

BJP insiders, however, say it is not a question of playing the big brother, but their party is taking a practical approach.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The party’s stand is based on its assessment which is backed by multiple surveys in each of the 48 constituencies, they say. For instance, the BJP’s assessment is that some of the Shinde camp MPs such as Bhawna Gawli (Yavatmal-Washim), Hemant Godse (Nashik), and Sadashiv Lokhande (Shirdi) will find it difficult to win. It has also pointed out that Shinde’s Shiv Sena is not strong in certain constituencies. On the other hand, Shinde’s MP like Rajendra Gavit (Palghar) would like to contest on BJP symbol, the insiders add. The BJP expects Ajit Pawar to focus on ensuring his uncle Sharad Pawar doesn’t win any seats, including family bastion Baramati.

For both the allies of the BJP, the concern is not just the loss of face but contesting limited Lok Sabha seats that would weaken their claim on assembly seats. Each Lok Sabha constituency has six assembly segments and votes polled by a party in general election would play a crucial role in seat sharing during assembly elections.

In his meeting with Shinde and Pawar, union home minister Amit Shah insisted that winnability of the candidate must be the main consideration to decide on seats though he assured them that he would keep their concerns over assembly elections in mind. Leaders of the three parties hope an amicable settlement will be reached in two days.

Shinde’s favourite?

While it was certain that IAS officers heading civic bodies would be transferred following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) directive on shifting officers who had completed three years in their positions, Shinde ensured that Mumbai civic chief I S Chahal would continue in his post. According to information, Shinde disagreed with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who was in favour of Chahal’s transfer. Following this, the state government communicated with the ECI to avoid the transfer. Fadnavis’ close aides say the deputy chief minister is not amused with the development but has chosen to ignore it and instead focus on Lok Sabha elections since winning most of the 48 seats in Maharashtra is crucial for the BJP. Ruling camp legislators say Shinde may even root for Chahal for the post of chief secretary when the incumbent Nitin Kareer retires.

Royal battle in Kolhapur

Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency in western Maharashtra may see a contest between two members of royal families from the erstwhile Maratha empire. Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced candidature of Shahu Maharaj, a descendent of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. There are two thrones of the erstwhile Marath empire — Satara and Kolhapur. Satara throne is currently held by Udayanraje Bholse while Shahu Maharaj holds the Kolhapur throne. The latter is grandson of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, known as one of the eminent social reformers. A strong supporter of the progressive movement in Maharashtra, he is a respected figure across the state and has jumped into the electoral fray for the first time. To counter him, the BJP is planning to field Samarjit Ghatge, a member of Maratha royal family from Kagal in Kolhapur district.

The families of Shahu Maharaj and Ghatge are related and have been sharing cordial relations for decades. Samarjit’s father Vikramsinh had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections twice on a Shiv Sena ticket. Samarjit himself contested assembly elections as an independent from Kagal constituency but lost. If he is fielded by the BJP, Kolhapur will witness a royal electoral battle.

When Shinde’s MLA irked BJP

A remark by Shinde faction spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat has irked BJP leaders. Shirsat on Friday said the two allies of erstwhile saffron combine had decided to share chief ministership for two and a half years each after the 2019 assembly elections, but Uddhav Thackeray walked out of the alliance after Sharad Pawar offered him chief ministership for five years. This is contradictory to what BJP leaders have been maintaining — that there was no such formula decided when Shah visited the Thackeray family residence, Matoshree, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections (as claimed by the Thackeray faction). BJP leader and forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar was quick to dismiss Shirsat’s remark and said there was no such formula agreed by the BJP.