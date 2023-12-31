close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / 'There will be serial blasts': Mumbai Police on alert after threat call; probe on

'There will be serial blasts': Mumbai Police on alert after threat call; probe on

HT News Desk
Dec 31, 2023 10:42 AM IST

Searches were conducted at key public places and installations across the city after the police received an anonymous threat call.

The New Year's cheer cranked down a notch after Mumbai Police received a call from an unidentified person warning of serial blasts in the city. The police began searching after receiving an anonymous call on Saturday evening.

Mumbai Police is conducting security and checking of motorists at Mumbai entry point Mulund toll naka check,in Mumbai. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )
Mumbai Police is conducting security and checking of motorists at Mumbai entry point Mulund toll naka check,in Mumbai. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

"Mumbai Police Control received a threat call on Saturday evening, around 6. The caller claimed that there would be serial blasts in Mumbai before hanging up," news agency ANI cited an official as saying.

Searches were conducted at key public places and installations across the city. No explosive devices or anything suspicious was found. Further investigation is underway.

"Police are currently trying to find out the caller's details," the official added.

A similar threat was sent in an email claiming bombs were planted at eleven places in Mumbai. The mailer demanded the resignation of Reserve Bank of India's Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It was later found to be a hoax. The Mumbai police crime branch arrested three persons from Vadodara, Gujarat, in connection with the threat mail.

Personnel deployed to prevent untoward incidents

More than 15,000 policemen, including personnel from the state reserve police force (SRPF) and quick response teams (QRTs), will be deployed across the city to prevent any untoward incidents on New Year’s Eve.

In addition to this, the Mumbai traffic police have made arrangements for vehicular movement and prevention of accidents. Police will patrol and take action against motorists violating traffic norms and driving under the influence of alcohol, said a police officer.

Over 5,000 CCTV cameras installed at strategic points and important junctions will help the officials monitor the streets. The police will also carry out nakabandi at 121 crucial points across the city, including the entry and exit points. Popular tourist destinations and places where there are chances of maximum footfall like beaches in the city will see heavy police bandobast.

Apart from this, security around vital installations, religious places and high-footfall areas will also be stepped up.

