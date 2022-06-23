This Shinde stands firmly beside Uddhav

Mumbai Almost two months after she made news for standing outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s family residence, Matoshree, at Bandra (E), the 80-year-old Chandrabhaga Shinde was back at the same spot on Thursday afternoon, rallying for the Thackerays once again.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with other members of the Shiv Sena, Shinde walked inside the bungalow as chants of “Uddhav Thackeray aagey badho, hum tumhare saath hai (March along Uddhav Thackeray, we are with you)’’ resonated in the background.

“I cried when I heard that Uddhav saheb plans to resign from his post. Therefore, it was necessary that we come here [to Matoshree] and tell him that he is not alone, and he never will be,” said Shinde. Thackeray, who tested positive for Covid on Wednesday, spoke to Shinde over the phone as he is currently in isolation.

Shinde came into limelight in April when she sat outside Matoshree along with other Sainkiks to protest against Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, who had then threatened to camp outside Matoshree and chant Hanuman Chalisa. Thackeray had then visited Shinde at her residence in Parel, along with his family, to personally thank her for her support.

A staunch supporter of Shiv Sena since its inception in 1966, Shinde was first attracted to the party when Bal Thackeray called for support from locals. “Some of us were surviving on menial jobs when Balasaheb rescued us, helped us find jobs, send our children to school and time and again, other members supported us through many endeavours. We were never left to fight our battles alone. It is now our time to fight alongside Uddhav saheb, and I will fight until my last breath,” added Shinde.

A resident of Bhoiwada, Shinde is fondly referred to as ‘Sainik aaji’ by neighbours as well as shop owners around her society. “I have had the privilege of meeting Balasaheb a few times in my lifetime, and now I see the same rigour and love for people in Uddhav saheb,” she added.

Sharing her opinion about the recent events, Shinde feels times like these determine who the true followers and believers are. “I have nothing to say to anyone except that those who truly follow Balasaheb’s principles, and are kattar (hardcore) supporters of Sena, will come back to Uddhav saheb and apologise. We have been assured that Uddhav saheb will not resign from his post.”

Ask her what made her stand by the political party all these years, and her answer is simple. “Shiv Sena is not just a political party, but for us Sainiks, it is a way of life. The party stood by us through thick and thin and now it is our duty to stand by the chief minister,” said Shinde.

