Three arrested for robbing senior citizens at gunpoint in their own home

Mumbai: A senior couple from Santacruz East was robbed at gunpoint in their own house on Friday morning. The accused robbed half a kilogram of gold jewellery worth ₹31 lakh from the couple and assaulted them. Two of the three accused were later arrested by the Vakola police from Palghar while the third was picked up from Valsad late on Friday night. HT Image

The complainant owns a jewellery shop, and one of the three accused is a former employee at the shop. Along with two of his friends, the ex-employee went to the home of the owner not too far from the shop around 10.30 am.

The wife let the three men inside the house, while the husband had gone to take a bath at the time. After a while, one of the men took out a pistol from his pocket and started threatening the woman to hand over all the jewellery in the house.

“The man with the gun ended up hurting the couple as well. They are doing well now but are shaken by the experience,” a police officer from Vakola police station, said. They approached us as soon as they were in the right mental space to speak about it.”

Immediately after being informed about the incident, special teams were formed to go look for the accused. “Things were a little easier than most robbery cases as one accused was known to the complainant. So, we could track two of them down to Palghar,” said the officer.

After getting details about the third accused, the team immediately drove to Gujarat to track down the third accused who had escaped to his hometown.