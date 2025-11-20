Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
Three bike-borne assailants shoot real estate agent in Kandivali; police launch manhunt

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 06:04 am IST

According to police sources, D’Lima, who works as an estate agent in Kandivali West, had just exited a friend’s shop near Father Susai English High School and was walking to his car when the attack occurred. At that moment, three men on a motorcycle approached him

MUMBAI: A brazen daylight assault on a real-estate agent has triggered a full-scale manhunt by the Kandivali Police after three assailants opened fire at him on Wednesday at around 2pm near the Garuda petrol pump in the Charkop area. The victim, identified as Freddy D’Lima (in his 40s), was critically injured after being shot multiple times. Two bullets were later removed by doctors.

According to police sources, D’Lima, who works as an estate agent in Kandivali West, had just exited a friend’s shop near Father Susai English High School and was walking to his car when the attack occurred. At that moment, three men on a motorcycle approached him. One of the men, clad in a helmet, dismounted and fired from what is believed to be a country-made revolver before the trio sped away.

Passers-by rushed the wounded D’Lima to Oscar Multispeciality Hospital, located in Kandivali West.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 11), Sandeep Jadhav, said that the trio were riding “triple-seated” on the motorcycle and had been caught on local CCTV cameras. “Preliminary investigation indicates they had done a reconnaissance of the spot and were waiting for D’Lima to emerge from the shop,” Jadhav said. Two bullets have been successfully removed from his body and he remains under treatment.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and are investigating the motive behind the attack.

