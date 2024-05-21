Three booked for model code violation

MUMBAI: The police on Monday registered a Non-cognisable (NC) case against three people in two separate incidents for breach of the Model Code of Conduct. The trio allegedly appealed to voters by showing them cardboard papers and requested them to vote for a particular party. The police informed the election commission officers and based on their statement, the NCs were registered against them. HT Image

In Kanjur Marg, Sandeep Murari Kadam and Sameer Ganpat Diwekar were arrested for using cardboard ballots to promote Shiv Sena (UBT) during the Lok Sabha election. The police registered a case under 171(f) of the IPC and section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. In Mulund (East), a 35-year-old man was also caught using a cardboard ballot to influence voters near the RPF police station. He was detained and later released for questioning. Joint commissioner of police Satyanarayan Chaudhary said that apart from a few Model Code of Conduct violations, the election day remained peaceful.