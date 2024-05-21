 Three booked for model code violation | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three booked for model code violation

ByHT Correspondent
May 21, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Police in Mumbai registered NC cases against three people for breaching the Model Code of Conduct by using cardboard ballots to influence voters in Lok Sabha elections.

MUMBAI: The police on Monday registered a Non-cognisable (NC) case against three people in two separate incidents for breach of the Model Code of Conduct. The trio allegedly appealed to voters by showing them cardboard papers and requested them to vote for a particular party. The police informed the election commission officers and based on their statement, the NCs were registered against them.

HT Image
HT Image

In Kanjur Marg, Sandeep Murari Kadam and Sameer Ganpat Diwekar were arrested for using cardboard ballots to promote Shiv Sena (UBT) during the Lok Sabha election. The police registered a case under 171(f) of the IPC and section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. In Mulund (East), a 35-year-old man was also caught using a cardboard ballot to influence voters near the RPF police station. He was detained and later released for questioning. Joint commissioner of police Satyanarayan Chaudhary said that apart from a few Model Code of Conduct violations, the election day remained peaceful.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Three booked for model code violation

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On