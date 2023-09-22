Three booked for using spy camera in MPSC exam

Navi Mumbai: A man and his two aides have been booked for allegedly using a Bluetooth spy camera during the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams held in April, this year. HT Image

The incident came to light after the Mumbai police nabbed a man indulging in malpractice during the police recruitment exam. The police did a technical analysis of his phone and those of his accomplices and found the question paper and answer sheets of the MPSC examination held in April. The MPSC exam was conducted on April 30 in 37 district centers in Maharashtra including Navi Mumbai.

The accused, Akash Bhausingh Ghunawat, 27, from Jalna who appeared for the examination, Jeevan Nayma and Shankar Chainsingh Jarwal, 30.

Ghuawat had sent the question paper and answer sheet to Nayma through a spy camera at JSPM Jaywantrao College of Engineering, Hadapsar Pune, who then forwarded the same to Jarwal.

During the investigation, the police, while analysing Jarwal’s phone, found that he had used the same modus operandi during the MPSC exams. Jarwal further revealed that some candidate had sent him the question paper using a spy camera to Nayma and he had forwarded it to Jarwal.

MPSC officials found that the candidate Ghunawat had used the spy camera and leaked the question paper while appearing for the exam. “It is suspected that the candidate who sent the question paper was connected to someone outside through Bluetooth and was being helped with answers. Since the office of MPSC is in Belapur, the case was registered with us, but the incident happened in Pune and hence we have forwarded the case to them for further investigations,” Giridhar Gore, senior police inspector, CBD Belapur police station said.

The police have registered a case against the trio under Section 7 of The Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board, and other specified Examinations Act, 1982, and under the IT Act.

Similarly, during the Mumbai Police recruitment written exam on May 7, this year, a candidate, Bablu Madan Singh Medharwal, was caught copying using an electronic device at Bright High School in Bhandup. The police arrested Medharwal and Pritam Gusinge who helped him. The Additional Police Commissioner of Mumbai East Provincial Division informed about the same to MPSC in writing.