Three injured, nine vehicles damaged after being hit by speeding dumper truck

Navi Mumbai: Three people were critically injured after a speeding dumper truck, headed towards Navi Mumbai crashed into more than nine vehicles at the Vashi Toll Plaza on Sunday, around 3.15pm. The truck, coming from Mumbai, loaded with construction debris hit vehicles, including Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a motorcycle.

Both the rider and the pillion of the bike were dragged by the truck, which then hit a metal sheet board and stopped. Two on the bike sustained critical injuries and rushed to Vashi Civic Hospital, while a four-wheeler driver left with minor injuries.

Following the accident, the Vashi Creek Bridge saw major traffic jams with several vehicles stuck for at least two hours. The Vashi police detained one man, the cleaner of the dumper truck, while the driver fled the spot after the incident.

“The incident took place during the peak rush, while several commuters in their vehicles were waiting at the toll plaza. The speeding dumper carrying debris which was heading towards Navi Mumbai from Mumbai. The vehicles were severely damaged in the crash. Two with critical injuries are admitted at Vashi Civic Hospital,” said Ramesh Chavan, senior police inspector, at Vashi police station.

“We have detained the cleaner of the dumper while the driver has managed to flee away. We are questioning if the driver lost balance or if there was a technical glitch. The dumper was at high speed. We have seized the truck. We will check the CCTV footage of the stretch, which will help us in the investigation. As of now, a case of an accident is reported,” added Chavan.

According to the police, the speeding dumper bearing the registration number MH-46- AAF-6694 reached the Vashi Toll Plaza.

“Two, who were on the motorcycle, were stuck between the dumper and another vehicle. They were rescued by the traffic officials and fire officials who reached the spot and rushed to the civic hospital. The two suffered severe leg injuries. A driver of a car also suffered a minor injury,” said a traffic police officer on duty.

“The traffic movement was affected badly as it took at least two long hours to clear the vehicles. Most of the cars were damaged from behind and on the front side. All our staff were rushed to the spot to clear the traffic and the vehicular flow towards Pune was affected badly due to the incident,” said Baburao Deshmukh, senior police inspector, traffic police Vashi.

Medical superintendent of Vashi Civic Hospital Prashant Zawade said, “Two persons were brought to the hospital in the afternoon in a critical state with multiple severe injuries. After their examination, they were shifted to the Sion Hospital for further treatment.”

