Three siblings skip school to swim in river; stuck for a day after losing way

Thane: In a mood for some adventure, three minor siblings on Wednesday decided to give their school a miss in order to take a dip in Khadavli river, a spot their parents took them twice for recreation. The spontaneous trip, however, turned into a matter of survival when Gopal, 12, Vansh, 11, and Soniya, 9, reached their destination but had no idea how to return home. The three with ₹30 bucks in their pockets, slept near the riverside and wandered around Khadavli for one and a half days. HT Image

According to police officials, the three siblings boarded the Asangaon local train from ​​Kalyan station and disembarked at Khadavli. In the meantime, back in the Rambagh area of ​​Kalyan West, where the kids live, the parents filed a missing complaint with the Mahatma Phule police station, who launched a search operation and traced the kids on Thursday evening in Khadavli.

An officer said, “The elder boy remembered how they had visited Khadavli, that’s how he took his siblings. After enjoying themselves in the river, they couldn’t find their way back and wandered hungry.” Senior police Inspector Ashok Honmane formed the investigation teams. The police checked the CCTV footage of the school, Kalyan railway station area. The team started searching for children in Kalyan, Thane and Kandivali areas. It was later confirmed that the kids had gone to Khadavli by Asangaon local from Kalyan railway station.

Police Inspector, crime Pradip Patil said, “Our team started searching for the children near Khadavli river and railway station area premises. At that time, the police found these children wandering in the Khadavli market near the railway station. They immediately took custody of the children and handed them over to their parents.”

