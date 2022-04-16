TIFR issues statement over letter to employees
Mumbai A day after the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) shared a letter asking employees to desist from posting photographs of the institute or “anti-government” statements on social media, the institute on Saturday released a statement clarifying that the letter reiterated an existing rule.
“As a matter of fact, photography on the TIFR premises (not in the residential part) has always been forbidden, and for government employees making public criticisms against the institution or government has always required prior permission. The purpose of the notice (dated April 13) was to clarify that both the pre-existing rules also apply to social media as well as to other media,” the statement read.
“Unfortunately the wording of the notice was such that it has become subject to a great deal of misinterpretation,” it added.
A letter, titled “Use of Social Media” was circulated among employees via email on Friday signed by the registrar of the institute, Wg Cdr George Anthony (Retd). It stated that the institute has received communication from the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) which noticed that “DAE employees and their family members have been posting photographs/videos of DAE offices and facilities on Facebook/WhatsApp and other social media platforms.”
The letter also brought up statements of “certain disgruntled employees” on social media which were red-flagged by the agencies and the department. Employees were asked to refrain from sharing photos or anti-government comments. They were also asked to inform their families as well.
Kolhapur bypolls: BJP’s vote share increases, but loss a setback for state unit chief
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Satyajit Kadam managed to get almost double the votes from around 40,000 in 2014 to 78,000 this time at north Kolhapur assembly bypolls. However, the loss to the Congress candidate has brought jolt to the party state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who hails from Kolhapur and spearheaded the campaign. In the latest polls, Kadam polled 78,025 votes against 97,332 secured by winning Congress candidate Jayashree Jadhav.
Only 11K took booster dose in a week
Mumbai Ten days after the Centre announced precautionary doses for the 18-60 age group, Mumbai continues to see a poor response. As per the report on Co-Win application, around 11,247 people have taken booster doses in the city, out of which 10,039 are in the age group of 45-60. Dr Gautam Bhansali, chief coordinator of private hospitals for vaccination and Covid, and consultant physician at Bombay Hospital said in Mumbai, about eight to 10 private vaccination centres are presently participating in the booster dose drive for adults.
Man held; 9 minors booked for stoning teen friend to death over love affair
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old man and booked nine minors for kidnapping and murdering a teenager over following a previous dispute over a love affair. According to the police officials, Relekar was abducted from his residence at 9.30 pm. The ten accused, who were friends with Relekar, visited his residence and took him out. During interrogation, the main accused revealed that Relekar was murdered due to previous enmity and love affair.
4 booked for running prostitution racket in Vashi
Vashi police have booked four persons including an auto driver and two women under sections of immoral trafficking for running a prostitution racket at a lodge in Vashi. When a customer gets in touch with Dinesh Yadav of Vashi, the brain behind the racket, he asks the person to visit the lodge and then calls up another accused, Sandeep Kumar Yadav (22), an auto driver from Koparkhairane, who brings the women to the lodge.
Murder over breakfast: Man kills wife over salty sagoo khichdi
Mumbai Nikesh Ghag (46), a computer operator with the Bank of Maharashtra, Dahisar East, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife Nirmala (40) over excess salt in breakfast. Their 12-year-old son Chinmayee was a witness to the murder. Senior police inspector Milind Desai of the Navghar police station, said that Ghag first strangulated Nirmala with his hands in their bedroom. “These instances have been narrated to us by the child,” said that police officer.
