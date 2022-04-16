TIFR issues statement over letter to employees

Mumbai A day after the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) shared a letter asking employees to desist from posting photographs of the institute or “anti-government” statements on social media, the institute on Saturday released a statement clarifying that the letter reiterated an existing rule.

“As a matter of fact, photography on the TIFR premises (not in the residential part) has always been forbidden, and for government employees making public criticisms against the institution or government has always required prior permission. The purpose of the notice (dated April 13) was to clarify that both the pre-existing rules also apply to social media as well as to other media,” the statement read.

“Unfortunately the wording of the notice was such that it has become subject to a great deal of misinterpretation,” it added.

A letter, titled “Use of Social Media” was circulated among employees via email on Friday signed by the registrar of the institute, Wg Cdr George Anthony (Retd). It stated that the institute has received communication from the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) which noticed that “DAE employees and their family members have been posting photographs/videos of DAE offices and facilities on Facebook/WhatsApp and other social media platforms.”

The letter also brought up statements of “certain disgruntled employees” on social media which were red-flagged by the agencies and the department. Employees were asked to refrain from sharing photos or anti-government comments. They were also asked to inform their families as well.