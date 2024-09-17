TISS lifts ban on Progressive Students' Forum, revises honour code amid criticism

Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai has revoked its month-long ban on the Progressive Students' Forum (PSF), a left-wing student group. The decision was announced in an official order issued by the Registrar on 16 September. The TISS campus in Deonar. (Photo by Praful Gangurde/ Hindustan Times) (HT PHOTO)

The statement read, "Whereas this Institute had issued an Office Order dated 19 August 2024, regarding the PSF in the Campuses of TISS. The same has been reviewed by the Competent Authority of the Institute, and after detailed deliberations, it has been decided to withdraw the said order with immediate effect."

The order emphasised the institute's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment. "The TISS Administration remains committed to fostering a respectful and inclusive environment for all members. This decision has been taken to preserve the values of mutual respect, unity, and academic integrity on our campuses, ensuring that this continues to be a space of positive engagement and academic growth," it stated.

The ban was initially imposed following the suspension of PSF leader and PhD scholar Ramadas Prini Sivanadan, who had participated in protests. Sivanadan, a Dalit scholar from Wayanad, Kerala, was suspended for two years, prompting him to challenge the decision in the Bombay High Court.

In a related development, TISS has also suspended its controversial Honour Code, which had attracted widespread criticism. The original code, introduced earlier this year, imposed restrictions on student political activities, explicitly banning "anti-establishment" demonstrations and "unpatriotic discussions". Violations could result in severe consequences, including expulsion.

Under the section "Withdrawal and Termination", the old Honour Code stated, "I would not indulge in any political, anti-establishment, unpatriotic discussions, demonstrations, dharna, or any form of activities that disturb the academic environment of the institute. I understand that any infringements would attract strict action against me."

However, following backlash from student groups and rights activists, TISS has now modified the Honour Code. "All the Students of the Institute are hereby informed that the Honour Code for the Academic year 2024 – 25 is modified. The modified copy of the same is appended to this circular, which will supersede the earlier Honour Code," read the revised order.