TISS students raise concerns at being booked on campus

MUMBAI: Students at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) have expressed concern over the institute’s “extreme step” of filing a police complaint against them for gathering on campus to honour former Delhi University professor and human rights activist GN Saibaba on his first death anniversary on Sunday. Campus of TISS Deonar, (HT Archives)

The students had assembled to light candles and display posters of Saibaba, who had been accused but acquitted of Maoist activities. They point out that the TISS administration could have discussed the matter with them instead of calling in the police.

The students say the move has led to criminal cases being registered against them under serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges relating to “causing prejudice to the nation,” “promoting enmity between groups,” and “unlawful assembly”.

Several students described the police presence on campus and the action taken against them as intimidating. “We were not protesting or disrupting classes. It was a peaceful gathering,” said one student.

This is not the first time the premier Chembur-based institute has been criticised for discouraging student activism and allegedly curbing free speech. The students said the use of harsh legal provisions against them could set a dangerous precedent for academic freedom on campus.

“The charges are extremely severe for what was simply a symbolic act of remembrance,” said a student. “It feels like an attempt to silence voices that are already marginalised. Many of us come from Dalit and queer backgrounds, and are only asking for space to speak and remember.”

The students also pointed out that the TISS administration should be more circumspect as controversies like this tend to harm the institute’s reputation.

The TISS administration said it had not taken any action against the students. On Tuesday, the institute held a meeting of the student empower committee, which deals with such matters.