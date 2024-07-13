Titwala school director arrested for student’s suicide

THANE: A school director was arrested by the Titwala police after a Class 11 student died by suicide, apparently due to threats of rustication from the school. A social media post on a girl student from the same school by three students, including the deceased, was allegedly the trigger. Kalyan India - July 2024_Pics : 20240712_ Pics A school director being booked and arrested by the Titwala police after an 11th standard boy committed suicide. on Friday _ Photo by Pramod Tambe_story Anamika Gharat. July 12 2024 Pramod Tambe/HT. in India 12 2024 (Photo by Pramod Tambe).

According to a complaint lodged with the Titwala police, the incident took place at a prominent convent school in Titwala where, early on Tuesday morning, the director summoned four Class 11 students, including the deceased, to his office for allegedly posting inappropriate content about a girl student on social media. The students were reportedly beaten with belt and hands. The director also issued school leaving certificates to all four students.

According to an uncle of the deceased, Lalit Dhumal, the late student was the second child of his parents and came from a prosperous family background, with his father in the construction business. He further said that the director should have contacted the parents and discussed the matter with them instead of beating him up.

After being humiliated in front of other students and physically assaulted, the student was sent back home around 8:30 am, Dhumal said. “His mother was cooking food while his father had gone to the office when he hanged himself on their bungalow’s terrace. His mother found him hanging when she went to call him for lunch,” he added.

J Thakur, senior police inspector at the Titwala police station, said that they have recorded the statements of the family members of the deceased and booked the school director, Alvin Anthony, for abetment to suicide. He was arrested on Thursday night, and further investigation is going on.