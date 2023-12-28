TMC razes illegal constructions in Thane

Thane HT Image

On the second day of its drive against illegal constructions, the anti-encroachment department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) demolished seven structures in Diva, Kalwa and Thane wards on Wednesday.

Civic officials carried out simultaneous demolitions in Khan Compound, Diva, where a 2,500 sq ft ground and first floor structure was demolished. In the same area, an RCC construction of 3,000 sq ft on ground and two floors was also removed and eight shops on the ground floor vacated, officials said.

A 2,000 sq ft and 4000 sq ft constructions were also demolished in Diva. One JCB and 40 labourers were deployed for the job. Thane police was also pressed into service to carry out the task without any hitch.

In Mumbra Devi Colony, two RCC plinth constructions bearing 40 and 25 columns were removed. In Kalwa’s Shastri Nagar, a 2,000 sq ft unauthorised construction of up to plinth level was demolished.

In Thane’s Balkum pada, in the Majiwada-Manpada ward, an illegal construction on the eighth floor was demolished, while in Mariaai Nagar, Kolshet, two illegally built rooms in a chawl were razed.

The TMC squads demolished nine illegal constructions on Tuesday after Thane civic chief Abhijit Bangar warned senior officials of action of juniors in their wards were found not acting against unauthorised constructions.

