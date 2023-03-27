TMC readies isolation ward, increases testing

Thane Following a slight rise in covid cases in Thane, the civic health department prepared a special room for covid patients at Kalwa hospital in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March, 27, 2023. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

With a slight rise in Covid-19 cases in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits, the Thane Municipal Corporation has readied the isolation ward at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa and taken necessary steps to deal with the cases.

The TMC recorded 33 new positive Covid cases on Monday, while on Sunday, the count had touched 51 cases were reported. The active Covid patients in the city went to 246. The count of positive cases recorded till last month was below five cases, which has now crossed 50 plus cases, claimed civic health department.

The bed occupancy which was 0 percent all these months has now recorded as 0.6 percent with 17 patients pccupying beds as there is a slight rise in cases. Total progressive cases in Thane till now are 1.97 lakh and 2,167 deaths.

“Considering the increasing cases of Covid presently, the TMC is ready to prevent this disease and get proper treatment to the affected patients,” said Abhijit Bangar, commissioner, TMC.

The civic body chief directed the health department to be vigilant to ensure that there is no shortage of isolation rooms, beds, oxygen system if needed, doctors, nurses, medicines for patients affected by Covid-19 in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Kalwa) Hospital.

Bangar has directed the concerned department to increase the number of antigen tests in public places as well as crowded places such as markets and railway stations.

So far, the civic body has carried out 26.80 lakh tests. On a daily basis, at least 2,500 tests are being carried out in Thane limits.

A 15-bed isolation ward has been prepared at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for patients who have only one toilet at home and no separate accommodation. So, five beds are kept for ICU. If the number of patients rise, the arrangements for beds, and isolating patients will be made immediately.

“Also, antigen and RTPCR tests should also be done on a priority basis for the family members of the Covid affected patient and all the persons who came in contact with them. If they don’t cooperate, an investigation should be done with the help of the Assistant Commissioner of the concerned Ward Committee,” said Bangar, adding that the families of the affected patients should cooperate with municipal officials to prevent the spread.

