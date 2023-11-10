TMC serves notices on 363 people for violations, warns action

Thane Thane, India - November,09, 2023: Air quality has deteriorated in Mumbai -Thane as well as surrounding suburbs for the past few days Due to this, air pollution is seen in the thane city,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Thursday, November ,09, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

After the High Court’s directives on pollution control, the Thane Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued notices to 362 people including developers, contractors, construction staff who were found violating the pollution guidelines and levied fines worth ₹1.70 lakh on dumpers found violating the norms.

TMC officials said they began a drive under the instruction of Commissioner Abhijit Bangar from this morning after the corporation framed guidelines based on high court directives. A team from Naupada took action against 21 dumper vehicles carrying construction debris without covering it. One Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant has been closed in the Majiwada area after it was found flouting the norms.

Meanwhile, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation also held a meeting at its headquarters on Wednesday to implement dust prevention measures at construction sites. KDMC commissioner Dr. Bhausaheb Dangde, Additional Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, police officers, Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board officials of, RTO officials, and representatives of MCHI were present at this meeting.

Mangesh Chitale, Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation said, “We have set up ward-wise teams consisting ten members to implement dust control across the wards.” He further said that the teams will consist of a Deputy engineer from the construction department, an official from the encroachment department, an official from the Sanitation department, and officials from the Town planning Department.

Civic officials said that setting garbage on fire has been prohibited and penalties would be imposed as per law. A team would visit the sites and make a videography of the construction site. They would issue a notice to stop the work and take action against those who would not comply and seal the work site.

The new circular also mandates builders to deploy sensor-based air pollution monitors at construction sites erect 25 feet high barricades, cover the sites with green nettings and jute sheets, install smog guns and water sprinklers to contol dust.

