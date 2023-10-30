To evade arrest, accuse assaults, knocks down cops

Mumbai: In an attempt to evade arrest, a Naigaon-based history-sheeter allegedly assaulted police personnel who went to arrest him and tried to run over a female police sub-inspector and two constables on Saturday evening. The accused, Ajit Dayashankar Mishra, and his driver Ajay Ankush Gaykar, were arrested while they were allegedly trying to flee on Saturday, according to the Naigaon police. (HT Photo)

The accused, Ajit Dayashankar Mishra, and his driver Ajay Ankush Gaykar, were arrested while they were allegedly trying to flee on Saturday, according to the Naigaon police.

The Achole police were on the lookout for Mishra in a fraud case registered on Friday, said a police officer. The investigating officer, Rekha Patil, sub-inspector, Achole police, had received information that Mishra was seen near the Ajanta Building opposite Don Bosco High School in Naigaon.

On Saturday evening, Patil and two constables, including Amol Awhad, had reached the spot to arrest Mishra.

Mishra, who was seated in his Innova car, had seen Patil and allegedly said, “Kya madam, aap toh peeche hi pad gaye. Aaj aapka khel khatam kar deta hoon,” (Madam, you are stalking and harassing me. I will kill you right away) and told his driver Gaykar to speed and knock down whoever tries to stop them.

Upon receiving the order, Gaykar started speeding. Seeing the car speeding towards them, Patil and Awhad jumped to the side. While Patil escaped unhurt, Awhad suffered minor injuries as the car hit him and moved ahead.

When the vehicle stopped at a distance of 100 metres, Patil ordered the watchman to close the gate and approached the car to arrest Mishra.

Mishra got off and allegedly assaulted Patil, trying to escape on foot when she tackled him and pinned him down, “He tried to kill us to evade arrest, but I did not back down and was able to arrest him,” said Patil, who took Mishra to the Naigaon police station and registered a case of assault on a police officer against Mishra and Gaykar.

Awhad, who suffered injuries on his shoulder and chest, was admitted to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Patil said that Mishra is wanted in five cases of cheating, breach of trust, and forgery of documents in Achole and Tulinj police stations.

“Mishra is a history-sheeter who cheated several people,” said Patil.

A case has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the two accused, who have been remanded in police custody.

